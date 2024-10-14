Eastbourne concert of Remembrance Saturday November 3

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Final preparations for Eastbourne’s Annual Concert of Remembrance have been completed and this will be the 13th year that the concert has been staged in the town. This year’s concert will take place in Our Lady of Ransom Church in Grange Road on Sunday 3rd November at 2.30 pm.

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, along with local dignitaries and representatives of the civilian emergency services, will be in attendance for this increasingly popular event.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Silver Band, who present and finance this concert from their own funds and sponsorship, said, “The concert was initially planned as a one-off when the original event was forced to close. The idea was to give the more senior citizens of the town, and those of limited health, a chance to continue and pay their respects when they were no longer able to attend the outdoor Sunday Remembrance service. However, the concert was met with a lot of approval and the band decided to continue it.”

Each year the concert is based around a theme, with words and music chosen to reflect the thoughts of the afternoon. As time has moved on, along with the fallen of the two World Wars respect is paid to those who have made sacrifices in more modern times.

During the concert the standards of His Majesty’s forces and the Union Flag will be paraded and the Torch of Peace will be passed from the old guard to the cadets of today. The afternoon closes with a short period of remembrance and reflection, during which the Last Post, Two Minute Silence and Reveille are observed.

The concert is free to attend, with a voluntary collection being taken as people leave the church. All money collected will be dispersed between forces charities. For those that wish, light refreshments are provided free of charge in the church hall after the concert.

