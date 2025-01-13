Eastbourne exercise classes boost recovery for cardiac patients
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wave Active runs Cardiac Rehab classes every week at Eastbourne Sports Park for people who have been referred by a health professional.
The sessions, run by qualified instructors, have been designed for those who have had a serious cardiac incident or surgery, to support their rehabilitation and improve heart health through exercise. Specially tailored exercises help to improve strength, balance, cardio and reach individual goals set by instructors.
Among those who attend the Eastbourne Cardiac Rehab classes is Robert Hill, 60, who was at work in a local printing company when he suffered a heart attack.
He had surgery to fit a stent and following evaluation, he was referred to the classes which he has been attending for two years.
“I wasn’t a smoker or drinker and not particularly overweight before my heart attack, but I definitely feel fitter now because of these classes and my diet is better.”
Another attendee is retired coach driver John Clarke, 78, who had a heart attack in November 2023 followed by triple heart bypass surgery.
“I enjoy coming to the class every week and my health has improved,” he said.
Karina O'Neill, Head of Wave Active Health, said: “These are lower impact exercise sessions run by a specialist trained fitness instructor for people who have had a major cardiac event or are recovering from heart surgery.
“We work in partnership with local hospital trusts who refer people to our classes after they have been assessed that it’s safe for them to exercise. People find it’s a real benefit to do this in a group environment where they get peer support and can share their recovery stories.”
There is a fee to join the Wave Active Cardiac Rehab classes which also run at Downs Leisure Centre in Seaford.
For more information about how to access these visit www.waveleisure.co.uk/wave-active-health/classes-with-wave-active-health