Eastbourne Rotarian wins highest possible award for years of dedication

Eastbourne's Alan Young is a fine example of commitment to helping others.

His feats include:

A volunteer at Eastbourne and Wealden RAYNET - the Radio Amateurs Emergency Network - for 40 years.

He helped organise the Poppy Appeal in Eastbourne, raising a record amount of money for The Royal British Legion.

Conquering his fear of heights with a sponsored climb over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia.

Volunteer driver for the NHS Patient Transfer Service for the past six years.

Now Alan, 77, has received the highest accolade a Rotarian can achieve - a Paul Harris Fellowship.

Alan, left, with John at the Hydro Hotel

Alan said: "I am so pleased to have been recognised by my friends at Eastbourne AM Rotary Club.

"I love everything I do and I always put 100 percent in. If it helps others as well, then that is even better."

He received his award from outgoing President John Cheesman.

John said: "We are talking about real exceptional work here from Alan.

Alan, left, with John Cheeseman

"He joined our club 12 years ago, having first come into contact with our members during our club’s first Lighthouse Challenge fundraising event.

"The link was RAYNET, an organisation where members volunteer their time to help at events where communication is needed to keep the public safe.

"For the NHS, his record mileage for just one year is 30,000 miles, and all as a volunteer. Quite incredible really."