Eastbourne's Stand Up to Racism unity rally: 'Stand Strong and Together'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday, August 10, approximately 120 people gathered at Bankers Corner in Eastbourne for a National Day of Protest organised by Stand Up To Racism.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protesters held placards with messages such as “peace” and “refugees welcome” and chanted, “Eastbourne, Eastbourne, say it clear, racists are not welcome here” and “Say it loud, say it proud, refugees are welcome here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protest comes after the recent UK riots fuelled by disinformation falsely attributing the deaths of three children to a Muslim asylum seeker and anti-racist peaceful protests on Wednesday.

During the event, the Eastbourne Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) lead organiser declared: "We will stand up for democracy, and we will succeed.”

“Refugees welcome. Stop the far right” placard.

The event featured speeches from members of Eastbourne SUTR, declaring Eastbourne is a multicultural and diverse town and that they reject racism, fascism and hatred against immigrants and Muslims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last speaker spoke of the “hostile environment” that has been created for immigrants and how “many refugees flee war and persecution”.

She noted that “the myth that immigrants threaten jobs and culture is false. They contribute greatly to our multicultural society".

“We turned up in our thousands across towns and cities on Wednesday, and like Louise said, it doesn’t end there. We need to keep doing this. Thank you so much for everyone coming today to show that Eastbourne is a multicultural town that we are proud of. Eastbourne is a diverse town that we are so proud of and thank you for everyone for showing up today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eastbourne says no to racism”.

While a few passersby expressed support for stricter immigration laws, the protest remained peaceful, with two police officers observing from a distance.

“It’s important to show that they can’t divide and conquer,” said one member of Eastbourne SUTR.

The afternoon concluded with a performance by the band Lackadaisy, who reiterated the message, “Racism has no place in this town or this world".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was attended by former Eastbourne Liberal Democrat MP Stephen Lloyd and several Lib Dem councillors, echoing MP Josh Babarinde’s recent statement that “Eastbourne says NO to hate crime and YES to unity and peace.”

Roughly 120 people make their voices heard.

The last chant of the event was a powerful message: “1) We are the people, 2) we won’t be silent, 3) stop the fascists, 4) now, now, now, now,” capturing the protest’s spirit and Eastbourne’s commitment to unity.