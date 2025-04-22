Easter music festival held at the Stade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hastings Easter Festival returned to the Stade Open Space for Easter Saturday afternoon with a range of live performances.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bands included regulars to the Stade like Feed'Em, a rap artist from London who gave a high energy performance. Inderpaul Sandu gave a melodic R&B perforance much enjoyed by all.

The headline artist this year was Vess, who in 2014 as J Vessel had been the youngest ever MOBO nominee for his single 'Amazing Love'. The line up included local talented artists from Hastings: singer Hannah Latty; rapper Lion Dogg, and hip hop brother and sister duo Jesus Reignz.

The event was sponsored by Hastings Youth Trust.

More details can be found on the website http://www.easterfestival.net or on social media @hastingseasterfestival