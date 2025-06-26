Ersham Park residents get gardening with Sussex Green Living Workshop

Ersham Park resident workshop

Environmental charity Sussex Green Living recently hosted a hands-on gardening workshop for residents at Ersham Park in Hailsham, as part of its ongoing partnership with David Wilson Homes to help boost biodiversity in the local area.

Hosted in the show home garden, the workshop provided pollinator-friendly gardening advice with top tips on how to create vibrant and blooming outdoor spaces to support local wildlife all year round. From choosing the right wildflower plants to protecting bee populations, residents learned how to make the most of their gardens.

Led by Carrie Cort and Geoff Hunt from Sussex Green Living, the group also visited residents’ homes to provide bespoke guidance and support on how to enhance biodiversity and develop eco features in their own gardens. To kick start their gardening for summer, the residents received rosemary, thyme and marjoram herb plants.

The workshop is part of David Wilson Homes’ ongoing commitment to supporting wildlife and ecology in the local area, encouraging residents’ gardens to flourish.

Carrie Cort, CEO of Sussex Green Living commented: “Our walk and talk session focused on developing ecologically friendly garden, or sustainable garden, designed and maintained to minimise its environmental impact and promote biodiversity. We shared ideas which conserve resources such as water through water butts and grey water diversion from the house, home composting to enrich the soil to ideally grow food, wildlife friendly plant protectors rather than the use of harmful chemicals, planting and features to support wildlife. The goal is to create a balanced and self-sustaining ecosystem within the garden”.

Geoff Hunt added “With the right flowers and habitats, our gardens have the potential to be the perfect home for pollinators. It was fantastic to see the enthusiasm from residents, and it was clear to see how they had already made great efforts to encourage wildlife in their gardens. After this workshop, we’re confident that the attendees’ gardens at Ersham Park will become a vibrant haven this summer!”

Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “It was fantastic to work alongside Sussex Green Living on our latest activity and help host our first gardening workshop at Ersham Park. This was a wonderful opportunity for residents to learn some useful hints and tips to make their gardens flourish and support the local ecology, and we’re excited to see them come to life.”

