Fascinating world of Agatha Christie revealed in Horsham talk

The fascinating life and times of crime novelist Agatha Christie will be the next Friends of Horsham Museum & Art Gallery talk.

David Allen will be the speaker on Wednesday February 26 (2pm) in the Lounge at London Road Chapel, Horsham

.He will explore the incredible story of the world famous writer, from her days roller skating on Torquay pier to her glittering career and her mysterious disappearance.

All welcome - Members and Guests admission £7.50.