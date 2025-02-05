First cohort of pioneering Nursing Associate Apprenticeship celebrate completing the course and starting new roles in West Sussex

The first cohort of Nursing Associate apprentices at the University of Chichester celebrated completing their course at the state-of-the-art HealthOne building last week.

Twelve students are completing the first course of its kind in West Sussex to become fully qualified nursing associates. As apprentices, they each studied one day a week at the University alongside their jobs in healthcare and took on a variety of work placements to broaden their experience.

They marked the completion of their studies with fizz and cake and reflected on their two years at the University.

Yatin, 52, was a support worker in a mental health unit for six years, before taking on the nursing associate apprenticeship.

Yatin Bhatt

“Seeing nurses approaching my patients in a different way, seeing them as a whole person and not just what I did by helping them to meet their day-to-day needs, that raised my enthusiasm to do more for my patients and support them in their journey to become well. So this was the beginning of my career to get into nursing.”

He said learning to take a person-centred approach whilst maintaining a therapeutic balance has been invaluable, as well as learning about physiology and anatomy.

“Being from a mental health trust, you never see the physical health side of it - then all my course placements were in physical health, so it was a learning curve adapting to changes.

Tian Head

“If I can do it at the age of 52, anybody can.”

Tian, 38, worked as a healthcare assistant before starting the Nursing Associate Apprenticeship. It was an ideal way to balance her work and study with caring for her two young children.

On why she joined the course, Tian said: “I wanted to provide better care for my patients and to understand a bit more of the theory behind patient care.

“I got the opportunity to go to different placements and see people in different environments. I remember one of them, so I'm looking after her in the hospital and then I met her in her home. And that is really very special, because when you're seeing the patients in the hospital gown you might be seeing them as a patient, but when you are seeing them at home, it’s seeing her so differently. She remembered me as well and she provided feedback saying how lovely the care was in the hospital.

The newly qualified apprentices celebrate their success

“So that was very precious experience for me. And now when I go back to the hospital, I will always want to know how the patients are at home, what they’re like, seeing them as an individual and unique.”

Tian also talked about why she chose Chichester. “I loved the new simulation rooms for nursing practice, as they allowed us to replicate real-life scenarios in a work environment. These practice sessions greatly boosted my confidence and better prepared me for real situations.

“The highlights of the course were the scenario simulations led by the academic team. They were engaging, fun, and truly inspired students to learn. Additionally, the extra support from the international student team was invaluable, making my learning journey even more positive and enriching. The University of Chichester may not be a large university, but it is incredibly friendly and supportive.”

Dr Nita Muir, Head of the School of Nursing and Allied Health, said: “We offer a Nursing Associate apprenticeship at the University of Chichester in partnership with our local health care providers. We offer fantastic learning facilities and an innovative and supportive learning experience at Chichester that has enabled our pioneer student Nursing Associates to achieve their dreams for a career in Nursing. Our apprenticeships in Nursing are growing and we look forward in continuing to support the growth of our local Nursing communities.”

To find out more about the Nursing Associate Higher Apprenticeship at the University of Chichester, visit: chi.ac.uk/health/course/nursing-associate-higher-apprenticeship/