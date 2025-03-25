Follow in Jamie Laing's footsteps with a Sussex ultramarathon

Race To The King

Last week, the nation watched in awe as Jamie Laing completed his epic Ultra Marathon Man Challenge for Comic Relief. Jamie ran an astounding five ultramarathons in five days, a huge accomplishment for someone who hadn't run further than 25km before in his life.Many people have been inspired by his tenacity and might be looking to take on a similar challenge themselves.

This year, the Threshold Trail Series, organisers of Sussex ultramarathon Race to the King, is on a mission to excite, empower, and engage people who have never taken part in an ultra before to join their event.

Race To The King takes place on the 21st of June 2025. An epic ultramarathon along the South Downs Way and Monarch’s Way. Choose from two unique 50km loops or tackle both in a non-stop 100km challenge. The full 100k course consists of two 50km loops: a flat and fast Coastal loop around Chichester harbour, followed by the undulating Castle loop along the South Downs ridge.

Threshold Sports welcomes people to take part in their events as walkers, hikers, joggers, or runners. They provide dedicated training plans for walkers created by experienced ultramarathoner Claire Maxsted for their 50k and 100k distances, and make training as accessible and flexible as possible. Their events cater for all abilities by offering walker-friendly cut-off times and providing fully operational and stocked aid stations every 10k-15k for the duration of the event.

Penny Welch, CCO at Threshold Sports said: “Our aim is for walkers, joggers and runners alike to cross the finish line, as the sense of achievement can be truly life changing. Our walker-friendly cut-off times, walking training plans and fully serviced aid stations all help first-timers tackle an ultra. We’re committed to championing this important topic, empowering even more people to take on greater distances so they too can realise the physical and mental health benefits of trail events.”

It's not too late to start your training plan and the Threshold Trail Series provide plans for every kind of athlete taking on one of their events in 2025 – whether you’re running or walking, from the front of the pack to the very back: