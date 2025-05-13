Former Brighton & Hove Albion Captain Adam Virgo joins the Love Local Jobs Foundation on a permanent basis

The defender, who played over 100 games for the club across two spells, becomes a permanent fixture in the charity’s Programme Delivery team and will work to enhance its mission of supporting, empowering and raising the aspirations of young people across Sussex.

Brighton-based charity LLJF Ltd, known as the Love Local Jobs Foundation, today announced that former Brighton & Hove Albion captain and current Sky Sports, ITV and TNT pundit and co-commentator, Adam Virgo, has joined its team on a permanent basis.

Virgo, who has been involved with the charity since October 2023, will play an instrumental role as Programme Delivery Consultant, helping deliver the core messages of the Foundation’s Dare to Dream programme through a series of inspirational events.

Each event is designed to equip young people with the tools and confidence they need to reach their full personal and professional potential.

“I'm really excited to be joining the Love Local Jobs Foundation permanently and to be part of this amazing charity that means a lot to me”, said Virgo.

“Personally, it’s inspiring to be involved with an organisation that supports local young people and enables them to dare to dream about the brighter futures they can create for themselves. It’s something very special to be a part of, and I’m looking forward to making a real difference.”

Since its launch in 2018, the Dare to Dream programme has reached over 32,400 students across the South-East. The programme promotes the key themes of identity, self-belief, resilience, happiness, relationships and employability through a mix of assemblies, workshops, one-to-one mentoring and employer workplace visits.

Commenting on Virgo’s appointment, Chief Executive of the Love Local Jobs Foundation Paul Scrivens said, “We’re absolutely delighted that Adam has joined the team on a permanent basis.

“Having developed and refined the Dare to Dream programme over the past six years, we’re excited about our growing ability to replicate and scale our work. Adam’s inspiring story fits the DNA of our programmes perfectly and enables the charity to continue expanding our provision in a unique and engaging way.”

Virgo will join forces with the Foundation’s Head of Programme Delivery, More Radio Breakfast host Jack Hayes, and current professional women's footballer Rhian Cleverly. Alongside Jack and Rhian’s unique personal stories and career journeys, Adam’s experiences as an elite sportsperson and media personality will perfectly complement the messages at the heart of the Dare to Dream programme. His profile and standing within the Brighton community are also expected to further amplify awareness of the Foundation’s growing impact.

Over the years, The Love Local Jobs Foundation has worked in close partnership with numerous educational institutions, employers and public sector entities across Sussex on a variety of community projects. The Dare to Dream programme has drawn on the positivity, influence and inspiration of over 1,200 local business volunteers who have helped deliver more than 4,700 one-to-one mentoring sessions to students in schools across Sussex.