Former geology teacher reignites passion during visit to Hastings Museum

Ponbay Lodge care home recently organised a special visit to the Hastings Museum for resident Isobel Markham, 97, who has a lifelong interest in geology.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isobel was the first resident to move to Ponbay Lodge and officially opened the home by cutting the ribbon at the Grand Opening Ceremony earlier this year.

A former teacher of Dartford Girls’ Grammar School, Isobel dedicated her career to education. Her passion for geology began in childhood after a teacher explained how animal skeletons can become chalk. Isobel said :“From that day forward, I was captivated by the story of rocks and erosion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spending time in charge of women and girls at a large comprehension school in Bromley, Isobel has studied and taught the subject through the University of the Third Age (U3A), delivering talks in the UK and abroad. Isobel is also an active member of the Geologists’ Association.

Isobel at Hastings Museum

The visit to Hastings Museum gave Isobel the chance to explore local geological exhibits. Isobel added: “I loved the history sections on the Hastings Museum visit, but there is so much to the geology of Hastings, you couldn’t fit it all in one museum.

“I plan to teach the other residents and families more about the fascinating geology of Hastings next month during our trip to Rock-a-Nore. At Rock-a-Nore there is a wonderful section through the Welden beds that geologists from all over Britain have visited.”

Vickie Willard, General Manager at Ponbay Lodge, said, “At Ponbay Lodge, we take time to get to know each resident’s background, interests and life experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Understanding what matters to them helps us create memories, whether that’s a visit to a favourite place or the chance to revisit a lifelong passion. Organising this trip to the museum was a wonderful way to celebrate Isobel’s love of geology.”

You can find out more about care at Ponbay Lodge during the home’s Warm and Toasty Wednesday event, where all are welcome each week from 11:30 to enjoy homemade soup and crusty bread with the residents.

For more information, call 01424 533454, email [email protected] or visit the home’s website.