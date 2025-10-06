Free trees available for tree planting projects in the Chichester District

Chichester District Council is inviting residents, community groups, organisations, farmers and parish councils to apply for free trees and support materials to help deliver new tree planting projects across the Chichester District this winter.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its Tree Chichester District scheme, the council has secured funding from the Tree Council’s and Defra’s ‘Trees Outside Woodland Fund’, which will be used to support individuals and groups who are embarking on tree planting projects in the district.

The scheme is open to a wide range of applicants — including farmers, landowners, parish councils, community groups, schools, and individuals — provided they own the land or have landowner permission, and the site is suitable for tree planting. Applicants must plant their trees outside of existing woodlands and demonstrate that the project will have a public or community benefit — this could include planting in publicly accessible or viewable locations or involving local communities in the planting process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is open until 17 November 2025, and application forms can be requested by emailing: [email protected]. Each proposed planting site will be assessed by the council’s Tree Project Officer. Trees will be allocated to suitable projects on a first come, first served basis, and successful applicants must complete their planting projects by 16 February 2026.

Cllr Jonathan Brown and Chichester District Council's Tree Project Officer.

The council will cover the cost of trees, as well as essential items to support their growth, such as tree guards and mulch. In some cases, the scheme may also be able cover the cost for fencing to protect the planting area.

“We’re thrilled to offer this scheme to help communities plant more trees and create greener spaces for everyone to enjoy,” says Cllr Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for the Environment at Chichester District Council.

“Tree planting not only enhances our landscapes — it also supports wildlife and improves wellbeing. Whether you’re looking to plant a community orchard, a hedgerow, individual trees, small copses, or even a Miyawaki mini urban forest, we’d love to hear from you. Our Tree Project Officer can guide you through the application process — simply email: [email protected]. Make sure you apply as soon as possible, as trees will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project has been made possible with the support of a grant from The Tree Council’s and Defra’s Trees Outside Woodland Fund.

A tree planting project.

As part of the council’s Tree Chichester District scheme, the council has planted 65,000 trees across the district at over 210 sites over the past four years, creating ten mini urban forests and 19 community orchards. More information about the scheme can be found at: www.chichester.gov.uk/treescheme

This initiative is an integral part of the council’s second Climate Emergency Action Plan, which runs from 2025-2030 and includes several projects addressing different aspects of the climate emergency, such as home energy efficiency, tree planting, and community action. People can find out more about this work at: www.chichester.gov.uk/climatechange