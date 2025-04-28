Garden centre boosts Ashington’s green space initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A West Sussex village’s project to attract wildlife by improving a green space has been boosted by a local family-run business.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashington youth club is working with the parish council to improve a green space by adding planters, bug hotels and bird boxes to the area.

Old Barn Garden Centre, at nearby Dial Post, has stepped in to support the initiative. The Tates of Sussex outlet on the A24 has donated numerous bags of compost, a watering can and a variety of beautiful plants toward the activity, handed over by branch manager Paul Smythe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always a delight to support community projects such as this”, said company director Benjamin Tate. “And to encourage the younger generation to become involved in horticulture is to be encouraged. We are thrilled to be able to support Ashington youth club in their work that will be of benefit to the whole village.”

Part of the project is a herb garden bug hotel for the village to enjoy, and members of the youth club have thrown themselves enthusiastically behind the work.