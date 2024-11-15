Garden centre hosts charity Christmas Shopping Night at Brighton store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dobbies Garden Centres is getting ready to welcome residents to its Brighton store for the annual Christmas Shopping Night in collaboration with National Charity Partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

Gather the family and kick off the festivities at Dobbies’ Brighton store on Thursday 21 November with special offers, including £5 off £25 and £10 off £50 to spend on the night, tastings and entertainment, from 5-9pm.

Guests in attendance will be treated to a complimentary glass of fizz on arrival and get to experience Christmas, in every sense. Families can enjoy tucking into festive treats from chocolatiers Lindt, as well as the option to book into the restaurant for a special two-course Christmas menu for just £17. There’s also 20% off all Waitrose Christmas food on the night.

The Garden Centre will be unveiling Christmas trees that have been decorated by St Martin’s Church of England School and Woodingdean Horticultural Society, local groups who have been given the opportunity to create their own Christmas tree display, for the wider community to enjoy. The groups will also be putting on a special tree-side performance, with carols, readings and songs.

Christmas Shopping Night at Dobbies

In addition to this, St Martin’s CE Primary School and St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School have now been selected as part of Dobbies’ Community Christmas Tree appeal and are invited to come along on the night and pick up their free real Christmas tree.

There will also be entertainment from Woodingdean Primary School, who will be entertaining guests with a choir performance.

Locals can also browse Dobbies’ 2024 festive collections, with a variety of themes and products to suit every taste and budget at a discount.

Scott Temple, Operations Manager from Dobbies’ Brighton, said: “Our Christmas Shopping Night gives locals an opportunity to come together and celebrate the start of the festive season, exploring Christmas in every sense. A big thank you to all the community groups who are getting involved or performing.

“We want to give everyone visiting the Brighton store a memorable visit, and we hope everyone enjoys the charity Christmas Shopping Night. Guests will also get to support Teenage Cancer Trust with their ticket purchase, a great cause that’s providing life-changing care and support to young people with cancer across the UK.”

Tickets are priced at £1, available at dobbies.com and in-store, and all proceeds from ticket sales and additional fundraising on the night will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust.