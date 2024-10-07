Get Online Week events with Spire Computer Help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Need help to get online? Come to one of our free events during Get Online Week! October 18th - 20th

Spire Computer Help are a local community group who give practical help to the people of Burgess Hill and surrounding areas to safely and confidently use technology that everyone else takes for granted.

Without an internet connection, you might miss out on:

Communication with friends and relatives through email or instant messaging. Receive pictures of those important moments or chat for free to friends and relatives abroad.

Access to services such as health care, local, national and government services.

Travel plans: You can't access maps and timetables online or book train tickets.

Finding the best deal for household bills, such as utilities, insurance.

You can shop for everything online and have it delivered to your door, including your groceries.

Money. From online banking to finding the best deals for loans and investments.

Find information, such as how-to guides, recipes, local and national stories.

How often do you pick up a leaflet, a newspaper or hear on the radio - “To book a ticket, buy a product or simply find out more, go to www……”?

Get Online with Spire Computer Help

From October 14th to the 20th, we will be taking part again in this year’s Get Online Week, the UK’s biggest Digital Inclusion Program. We will be running events at the following venues.

The Pantry, The Martlets Shopping Centre, Burgess Hill (beside the Library/ Newlook), Wednesday 16th from 9:30 - 11:30.

The Spire Cafe (St John’s Church, Burgess Hill) Thursday 17th from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

The Bentswood @ No.34 on America Lane, Haywards Heath, Friday 18th from 10:00am - 1:00pm.

Come along to one of our events where you will find our helpful volunteers to guide you through what you need to get online. And don’t worry, we won’t abandon you there, we run regular weekly drop-in sessions where you can come along for more help.

Don’t have a laptop or broadband? No problem, we have a number of laptops that we can loan out to get you up and running and we can even supply you with a FREE data SIM to connect you to the Internet.

So, drop in and find out how we can support you.

If you think you have the knowledge to help people get online and would like to volunteer for one of these events, or you can spare a few hours a month to volunteer for one of our weekly sessions, please contact Liam Dasey by emailing [email protected].