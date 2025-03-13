Girls’ Take Over Day at Hastings and Bexhill RFC

Active Hastings were delighted to attend the Hastings and Bexhill RFC Girls’ Take Over Day earlier this month, where the girls’ Under 16 team coached the mini rugby section (for boys and girls aged 4 to 11), to showcase female coaches and their girls’ rugby teams.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rugby club have worked hard to develop the girls’ teams and have shattered stereotypes with the girls’ teams firmly embedded in the club.

Emily, Minis Co-Chair at Hastings and Bexhill Rugby Football Club and the Girls’ Take Over Day organiser said: "We are really proud to be growing our numbers for the minis and girls’ rugby. I'm very grateful for all the support we have received in putting this event together from Sarah at Active Hastings, and the whole club from the Chair, coaches, parents, kitchen and bar who are always so positive and active in supporting the children and building this inclusive community that we are proud to be a part of. It is really special for all of the children to celebrate each other together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasmine, Hastings and Bexhill RFC U16 player said: “As a team we all really wanted to take part coaching the minis, I think it's important because it encourages the younger girls to keep progressing in rugby and know they have a future in the club. It's also important for us to give back to the rugby community for all the support we have received."

Hastings and Bexhill Rugby Club Under-14 girls' team

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “It was wonderful to be invited to the Girls’ Take Over Day at the Hastings and Bexhill RFC and present the U16s girls’ team with their medals and certificates, to recognise their vital contribution to girls’ rugby in Hastings. To top off the day the U14s girls’ team played Horsham girls’, in the Sussex League and won, well done everyone.”

Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active.

Active Hastings works closely with local providers of physical activity to give you easy, fun ways to get your everyday dose of physical activity. It only takes 30 minutes a day for adults and 60 a day for children to get fitter, healthier and happier. You can even break it down into 10-minute slots!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Active Hastings coordinates the local Community Physical Activity Network, which brings together schools, sport clubs, National Governing Bodies of Sport, health organisations, the voluntary sector and the private sector to work together, unblock barriers to participation and improve the local sport and physical activity delivery system.

Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active.

Find out more at www.activehastings.org.uk or follow them on Facebook ‘Active Hastings’.

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Football Club

The first game of rugby recorded was against Willesden Football Club on the 17th November 1883 which is the same year that Sussex RFU was formed. Rugby carried on in the area until 1914 when the World War called a halt to everything. In 1924 a group of players met at the Yelton hotel and from this Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Football Club was formed meaning last year they celebrated their centenary anniversary. Today the club have a thriving minis and juniors section with about 250 children playing every Sunday and field two men’s teams. They have also forged links into two Premiership Clubs to feed players into their Development Programs, and regularly participate in activities before, between and after their premiership fixtures. The club is based at Ark Alexandra Academy (William Parker Site) and welcomes players of all abilities. Further information can be found at https://www.hastingsrugby.org/

The club ensures they teach the key values of rugby; Teamwork, Respect, Enjoyment, Discipline and Sportsmanship.