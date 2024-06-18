Going once, going twice...Locals bid to save and celebrate iconic Lewes buildings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewes residents will celebrate the final days of the iconic green Gorringe’s auction rooms on Garden St with an Open Day on Saturday, July 6.

Left empty since the last auction sale in December 2016, they are shortly due for demolition to make way for new housing.

Many of us have fond memories of Gorringe’s, regularly rummaging through bric-a-brac boxes on Monday mornings, or eyeing up that perfect painting or antique set of chairs. So it was with sadness that the town saw them close down following the retirement of much-loved local auctioneer Julian Dawson after 50 years in the trade. The site and its distinctive green buildings have been unused ever since.

