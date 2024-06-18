Going once, going twice...Locals bid to save and celebrate iconic Lewes buildings
Left empty since the last auction sale in December 2016, they are shortly due for demolition to make way for new housing.
Many of us have fond memories of Gorringe’s, regularly rummaging through bric-a-brac boxes on Monday mornings, or eyeing up that perfect painting or antique set of chairs. So it was with sadness that the town saw them close down following the retirement of much-loved local auctioneer Julian Dawson after 50 years in the trade. The site and its distinctive green buildings have been unused ever since.
But now, with the support of Lewes District Council, a group of local residents, historians, students and artists have acted to celebrate the history of the buildings and try to secure their future. One of the huts has been swept, cleaned and dusted, ready to play host to one last display of exhibits, carefully curated by members of the community and by students from East Sussex College