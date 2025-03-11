Groundbreaking study reveals how giveaway tree schemes offer cost-effective way to boost tree survival rates

The results of a brand-new study comparing the health and development of trees planted through free and subsidised tree schemes in the Chichester District, have been published in a report this month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This innovative study compares how trees have grown and thrived as a result of two successful community tree planting schemes, which were delivered by Chichester District Council and saw thousands of new trees planted across the district.

The findings show that asking recipients to pay a small contribution towards the cost of the trees they planted — known as subsidising — significantly improved tree survival rates when compared to offering the trees for free. The subsidised tree scheme was found to be the most cost-effective option when planting trees on a larger scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This research trial is part of a wider ‘Trees Outside Woodland’ project, which is led by Defra, The Tree Council and Natural England, in collaboration with five local authorities, including Chichester District Council. The Tree Council will be hosting a free webinar at 12pm on Tuesday 18 March, where the findings of this research project will be presented to help organisations shape future tree planting projects. Members of the public are welcome to join the webinar and can book a free ticket by visiting: tickettailor.com/events/thetreecouncil/1591221

Chichester District Council's Tree Project Officer

“We all know that planting new trees offers a huge range of benefits, from boosting biodiversity to enhancing wellbeing, but it’s important to choose the right approach to ensure the trees we plant can grow and thrive,” says Councillor Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environmental Strategy at Chichester District Council.

“To help test and assess tree planting methods, we have been involved in a range of different tree planting projects through our Tree Chichester District scheme. The focus of this new research report compares the free and subsidised tree schemes we ran a few years ago.

“As part of these schemes, we offered residents, community groups, schools, parish councils, charities, businesses, landowners and farmers, the opportunity to apply for trees and accessories that they would receive for free in the first year or at a subsidised cost in the second year. The survival rates of the trees planted through these schemes were then monitored and compared, so that recommendations could be made about the best approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A key aim of the research was to see whether asking applicants to pay a small proportion of the cost would increase their motivation to nurture and maintain the trees planted — and in turn, whether this increased the survival rate of the trees. The research has confirmed that this is certainly the case, making the subsidised approach to community tree planting projects appear to be more cost-effective and successful way of boosting the number of trees that will go on to grow and thrive in local communities.”

People can view the full report on the Tree Council’s website: https://treecouncil.org.uk/science-and-research/shared-outcomes-fund/subsidised-tree-scheme/ and find a special behind-the-scenes film about the project at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=YePgqowgxDw&feature=youtu.be. The trees planted as part of this project will continue to be monitored until September 2025, and the report updated with further findings.

Since launching in 2021, the ‘Tree Chichester District’ scheme has seen over 64,000 trees planted across the district through 215 individual projects.

Jonathan adds: “The popularity of the various tree planting initiatives that we’ve been able to deliver or support as part of our wider Tree Chichester District scheme really show how much people care about planting trees in our area. These schemes create opportunities for local people who are keen to do their bit to help tackle the effects of climate change in our area; enhance our local landscapes; or boost their community’s connection with nature.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the Tree Chichester District initiative, people can contact the council’s Tree Project Officer by emailing: [email protected] or visit: chichester.gov.uk/treescheme