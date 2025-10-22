Guild Care launches a new, free group for unpaid carers aged over 65

Guild Care is delighted to announce the launch of Caring Connections, a new monthly support group for unpaid carers aged 65 and above. Hosted at the charity’s community hub in Holland House as part of its popular Creating Connections service, the first of these monthly sessions will take place on Monday, 24 November, from 1.30pm to 3 pm.

Caring Connections is being introduced to provide older carers with a warm and welcoming space in which they can meet others in a similar situation and where they can relax and enjoy refreshments, share experiences, and take a moment of respite from their caring responsibilities. Carers are welcome to bring along the person they care for, making the sessions inclusive and supportive of companionship in the broader sense.

Karen Carmichael, community connector for Creating Connections at Guild Care, said, “Caring for someone is a role that often involves immense dedication and a big heart, but it can at times feel rather lonely and sometimes challenging.

“With Caring Connections, we aim to bring people together in a friendly environment where there’s no stigma, conversations can simply flow, and carers feel understood. That’s really important to us. We want people to be able to relax and take time out for themselves for a brief time and perhaps go away knowing others and forming new friendships.

Karen continued, “Our Creating Connections service is all about reducing isolation and supporting older adults to remain engaged in the community. It’s all too easy to become socially isolated as we get older, but we’re here to show there is another option, to make new friends in our golden years.

"By offering this new group especially for carers over 65, we hope that they will find both comfort and connection alongside others who understand the ups and downs of caring responsibilities and shared experiences.”

Guild Care’s Creating Connections programme already offers a broad range of activities for older people. Sessions include seated exercise, crafts, quizzes, lunch clubs, tai chi, table tennis and more, all with the aim of reducing loneliness and supporting social togetherness.

Caring Connections will build on this mission, providing a space tailored to those whose daily lives involve caring for someone else.

The sessions are free to attend, and refreshments will be provided. For those interested in joining, booking is simple. You can email [email protected] or call the friendly Creating Connections team on 01903 528635. Spaces are available on a first-come basis.

For further information about Guild Care, its Creating Connections programme, and the wide range of community services available, please visit www.guildcare.org.