Hailsham care home turns back the clock for summer garden party

Residents, relatives and revellers stepped back in time to the 1930s when they enjoyed a wonderful sunshine summer garden party at a Sussex care home. Hailsham town mayor Paul Holbrook joined the spectacular wartime-themed event which included entertainment from Wealden Brass and Rosie’s Retro Rhythms.

A fleet of vintage military vehicles also pulled up at Abbots Wood Manor Care Home on the day thanks to the vintage car collectors club, The Teddy Bear Run.

Resident Ann Collins said: “It was a glorious day and so lovely to hear the band play so many wartime classics, including We’ll Meet Again and White Cliffs of Dover.

“Everyone seemed to have a lovely time and the garden was so beautifully decorated with tables full of wonderful refreshments. Everything was perfect for a summer’s day.”

From left, Brenda Hughes resident Ethel Keevil and guest Letta Page

The band also sang a very special happy birthday song to fellow resident Ted Albins, who was celebrating his 95th birthday. Ted was thrilled with the gesture, which made his birthday extra special.

Members of the car club who parked up in four vintage vehicles enjoyed showing the fleet to residents and talking about their history.

Residents at the London Road home even got a chance to get behind the steering wheel and have a nostalgic photograph taken.

Customer Relations Manager Richard Hollands said: “Along with the residents, we decided to theme it around the First and Second World Wars and this brought back a real sense of nostalgia as well as community spirit.

“It was super to see so many families and friends turn up, and it was lovely to have our local mayor with us, too.”