Hailsham housing development opens Its doors to Art & Design students for educational workshop

Barratt Homes recently hosted ten Art & Design students from East Sussex College for an exclusive interior design tour and educational workshop at its Cuckoo Fields development in Hailsham.

Led by Susan White, Founder of Phoenix Interior Design, the event provided the aspiring interior designers with valuable insights into the the complexities of the design process behind Barratt Homes’ show homes, and offering a hands-on opportunity to explore the latest trends and techniques in residential interior design.

As part of Barratt Homes’ commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent in the housebuilding industry, the students enjoyed an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Susan’s creative process in creating bespoke show homes show homes by delving into target demographics, researching competition and driving into the detail of the brief for its housing developments, culminating in mood boards and material boards.

The Cuckoo Fields development officially launched in early November, and once complete, will offer a selection of 272 two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom energy efficient homes, of which 160 are private, 80 affordable and 22 Shared Ownership, built to the highest building specifications.

Dylan Carbonell-Ferrer, Course Tutor for Foundation Art & Design at East Sussex College commented: “The visit to Cuckoo Fields was an incredible opportunity for our students to apply their knowledge in a real-world setting to showcase their talents and find out more about the career opportunities available to them. We would like to thank Barratt Homes and Phoenix Interior Design for supporting our students’ education and creativity with an experience they thoroughly enjoyed!”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “Interior design is an essential part of the overall development experience for visitors and potential homebuyers, which is why we’re proud to help nurture the next generation of designers. It was brilliant to see the enthusiasm from the students during their visit and we look forward to seeing where their design paths will take them.”

Susan White, Founder of Phoenix Interior Design, added: “Having created a custom scheme for the Cuckoo Fields development show home, it was fantastic to give the students a glimpse of the whole process from the initial ideas and material choices, right through to the finished space.”