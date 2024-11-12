Hailsham Mayor launches show home at Cuckoo Fields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Paul Holbrook, has officially opened Barratt Homes’ latest development Cuckoo Fields on Station Road with an exclusive tour and preview of the show home.

The Mayor was invited to visit Cuckoo Fields, to visit the new four-bedroom show homes to mark the launch of the development to the public.

Once complete, Cuckoo Fields will offer a selection of 272 two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom energy efficient homes, of which 160 are private, 80 affordable and 22 Shared Ownership, built to the highest building specifications.

Paul Holbrook, Mayor of Hailsham, commented: “Visiting the launch of Cuckoo Fields’ show home was brilliant. From approval, to putting the homes on the market it has been exciting to see the development come to life in the last year. As an essential housing scheme, Barratt Homes’ has formed a new community to be enjoyed, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the housebuilder as the community grows.”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, adds: “It was wonderful to welcome Mayor Paul Holbrook to the launch of our new show home at the Cuckoo Fields development, where we were also able to discuss and share insight into our design approach.

“Cuckoo Fields is an exciting collection of a range of new homes, providing essential housing for the region with energy efficiency at the forefront of its designs. Building this development has been incredibly rewarding, and now we look forward to welcoming new residents into making these homes their very own.”

Designed to complement its natural surroundings and enhance biodiversity, Cuckoo Fields will include over 17 acres of green open space, as well as four play areas for children.

The new development is located close by to a variety of amenities and services, including a range of shops, cafes, and pubs, along with monthly farmers’ markets to enjoy local fresh produce.

An assortment of walking and cycle links nearby include the Cuckoo Trail and the South Downs. Residents also benefit from excellent transport links to Eastbourne, Brighton, and Bexhill.

Barratt Homes’ Cuckoo Fields development has a range of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes available.

