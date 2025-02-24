Hailsham Town Council: local sports clubs and CIL funding

Subject to approval by Full Council, the Town Council's Assets Management Committee has agreed to allocate £15,000 from its Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds towards a replacement fence at the Western Road Recreation Ground.

The decision came about as a result of the arson attack at the Hailsham Town Football Club last November, which incurred an estimated £35,000 of damage to fencing, seats, trees and equipment behind the grandstand.

The Western Road Recreation Ground, maintained by the Town Council, is home to many active local sporting organisations, including Hailsham Cricket Club, Hailsham Tennis Club and Hailsham Town Football Club (known as 'The Stringers'), which currently runs a senior and U23 team in the Premier Sports Southern Combination Football League.

"Funding from the Town Council's CIL reserves to replace the damaged fencing at the recreation ground is essential to support our football club," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook. "Hailsham Town Football Club is a well-established grass roots club and we will continue to ensure that the town's flagship recreation ground is maintained to the highest standards for the local community."

Funding from the Town Council's CIL reserves has been granted to several sports clubs operating in Hailsham recently, including £15,000 to Hailsham United Junior Football Club to cover some costs for disabled access at the Maurice Thornton Pavilion, £15,000 to Hailsham Hockey Club towards a new pitch, and a contribution to Hailsham Cricket Club for new nets.

Cllr Holbrook added: "The Western Road Recreation Ground is a much-loved community site and provides local users with many opportunities to enjoy the vibrant open space for sports, games and leisure activities. The Town Council holds great pride in its flagship open space and works hard work to ensure that the high standards expected from users of the facility are met."

"We will continue to work in partnership with local organisations such as Hailsham Active to optimise the current sports facilities in the town."

Sports clubs based in Hailsham can request funding for new or improved facilities, activities or projects from the Town Council’s 2025/26 grants budget. Small grants to local sporting organisations can make a significant difference when planning and funding a worthwhile project and, with £16,000 allocated to local community groups and voluntary organisations from this year's budget, the Town Council welcomes applications from sport clubs.

All grant applications will be considered by the Finance & Governance Committee and notification of the decision on all applications will be released this coming Spring.

Application forms and grant award criteria are available by writing to Hailsham Town Council, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham, BN27 2AE or emailing [email protected].

The deadline for grant aid applications is 4pm on Monday 14th April 2025.