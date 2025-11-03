Hailsham Town Council newsletter goes fully digital: Residents encouraged to subscribe

Aerial view of Hailsham

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to announce that the latest edition of 'Our Hailsham', the Council's newsletter for residents, is now available exclusively in digital format. Residents are strongly encouraged to subscribe by email to receive each edition directly, ensuring they never miss out on important news, service updates, community projects or town events.

Subscribing is quick, free and the easiest way to stay connected with your town council. All editions of Our Hailsham can be downloaded from the Town Council website, but only subscribers receive each edition automatically by email as soon as it is published.

For those who prefer a printed copy, hard copies remain available on request at the Town Council Offices, but subscribing by email is the fastest and most convenient way to stay up to date.

Our Hailsham has recently returned to a quarterly publishing schedule - Summer, Autumn, Winter and Spring - providing a steady stream of information and updates throughout the year.

John Harrison, Town Clerk at Hailsham Town Council, said: "We hope these changes will help make the newsletter more accessible to a wider audience. By focusing and building the newsletter's electronic format, we will be able to reach more residents efficiently, while reducing our environmental impact and saving on printing costs.

"The decision to revert to quarterly editions as opposed to three times a year is part of our ongoing efforts to provide residents with timely, relevant and engaging content. We believe that this new approach will offer a more consistent flow of updates and information throughout the year. Of course, we understand that some people prefer printed copies, and that's why we'll still be offering hard copy editions upon request.

"Residents are encouraged to subscribe to the electronic version if they haven't done so already or visit our website for easy access to the latest and previous editions.

"We hope that people continue to read the newsletter and continue to take an interest in the workings of their Town Council."

Residents wishing to receive future editions of Our Hailsham by email are invited to contact [email protected] including ‘Subscribe to Newsletter’ in the subject line.