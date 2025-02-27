Hailsham Town Council saddened to announce passing of former mayor and town crier

Hailsham Town Council is saddened to report that former town and district councillor, Town Mayor and Town Crier, Geoff Rowe, passed away recently.

Mr Rowe was a respected and active member of the local community for many years, having served as a town councillor for many years, sitting on various committees including Finance, Budget & Resources and Environment & Leisure.

Mr Rowe also served as Town Mayor from 2005-2006 and Town Crier for Hailsham from 2009, before retiring from the role in 2021. He was a Trustee of the Charles Hunt Centre (Age Concern Hailsham, Hellingly & Herstmonceux) and served as President of Hailsham Bonfire Society for many years.

"We are all greatly upset by the news that our friend has passed away, and I know I speak for all my colleagues at the Town Council, as well as the wider community, when I say that Geoff will be sorely missed," said the Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Paul Holbrook, offering his condolences on behalf of the Town Council.

Geoff Rowe

"Having known Geoff for many years, it goes without saying that he was a popular and well-respected member of the Town Council, having served the community for a number of years and caring passionately about Hailsham and its residents. He dedicated himself to the town and thoroughly enjoyed all his involvement in local affairs, which he took very seriously."

"He worked tirelessly on behalf of the community that he was proud to represent and contributed significantly to the various Town Council committees on which he served during his long term in office. Add to that Geoff was our Town Mayor for a year and subsequently served as Town Crier for over a decade until retiring six years ago. He was a pillar of the local community and a true gent."

"I can only add to the many wonderful messages which have already circulated about Geoff, that this is such a huge loss for everyone who knew and worked with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Mary and family at this sad time."

Paying tribute to Geoff Rowe, town councillor Mary Laxton commented: "I was very saddened to hear that Geoff has passed away and my thoughts are with his family at this time. Geoff brought a professional and gentlemanly air to Full Council meetings and my colleagues and I valued his good sense and sound judgement while serving as Town Mayor, Town Crier and as councillor both locally in his parish and within the District Council. He will be greatly missed by the Hailsham community."