Hailsham Town Council supports community housing initiative with community grant

Hailsham Town Council has awarded £500 to the Hailsham Community Land Trust (HCLT), one of several local organisations receiving support through the Council’s 2025/26 Community Grants Scheme.

In total, £12,215.47 has been distributed to a variety of non-profit and voluntary groups working to improve the quality of life for Hailsham residents.

The scheme provides vital financial assistance to organisations that depend on public donations, fundraising and volunteer efforts to deliver essential community services and initiatives.

HCLT plays a pivotal role in addressing local housing challenges by supporting the development of sustainable, low-carbon homes tailored to the needs of people living in the Hailsham parish area. The Trust's mission is rooted in creating genuinely affordable housing options for local residents, particularly younger families and working-age individuals.

Over the next three years, the Trust aims to construct or acquire a modest number of homes in line with its core objectives, which include:

Offering affordable rental homes and options for shared equity, self-build, or self-finish;

Supporting younger families and single people in need of accessible housing;

Promoting energy-efficient homes with low carbon footprints and sustainable technologies to reduce long-term living costs.

Delighted to have received grant funding from the Town Council, Trust Director Peter Lumsden said: "We will be using a number of public-facing events over the next six months to highlight HCLT's aims, promote its membership and engage with Hailsham residents over the serious issues of the lack of affordable housing in our town."

"We are currently organising two fundraising quizzes, one in October and one in February. A similar event last year attracted thirteen teams, bringing together over 60 people. We also want to have a re-run of our highly successful Lego event of 2024, which saw 42 children use their imagination to create the perfect living space."

"Our website and social media output will continue to promote our work and update on potential projects, moving forward."

To learn more about Hailsham Community Land Trust and its ongoing work, visit: https://www.hailshamclt.co.uk