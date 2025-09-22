Hailsham town crier team to attend national championships in Rye

Hailsham Town Council is delighted to announce that the Town Crier Team, consisting of Town Crier Bruce Pont and Deputy Town Crier Chris Giles, will represent the town at the National Town Criers' Championship, taking place in the historic Gun Gardens in Rye on Saturday 11th October.

Hosted against the backdrop of Rye Castle and overlooking the River Rother, the Championship is one of the most prestigious events in the crier calendar. It attracts competitors from across the United Kingdom, all vying for the title of National Champion.

Each crier is judged on volume, clarity, diction, bearing, and the content of their proclamations, with large crowds turning out every year to enjoy the spectacle of colourful robes, resounding voices and traditional pageantry.

Appointed on 19th March 2025, Bruce Pont holds the ancient and honourable civic title of Town Crier for Hailsham. By trade, Bruce is a sound engineer, audio consultant and voice-over artist — a background that ensures his voice carries with strength, warmth, and distinction.

Bruce Pont (Hailsham Town Crier)

Alongside him is Deputy Town Crier, Chris Giles, well-known locally as a radio presenter and travel agent, who works closely with Bruce at civic and community events.

Since medieval times, town criers — or bellmen — were the chief means of spreading important news, royal proclamations, market days, and community events. Today, the role is a ceremonial one but remains a much-loved tradition. In Hailsham, the Town Crier adds colour and pageantry to civic life by opening major town events, introducing dignitaries and supporting special occasions.

Hailsham's Town Crier has become a familiar figure at many community gatherings, including the Christmas Lights Switch-on, specialist markets, summer fairs and official visits.

Town Clerk John Harrison commented: "We are very proud that Bruce and Chris will be flying the flag for Hailsham at the National Town Criers' Championship. Their dedication and enthusiasm bring our history and traditions to life, and their participation helps showcase Hailsham on a national stage."

Chris Giles (Deputy Town Crier)

Town Crier Bruce Pont commented: "It is a huge honour to represent Hailsham at such a prestigious event. Rye is the perfect setting for a competition steeped in history, and I look forward to standing alongside criers from across the country to celebrate a tradition that continues to thrive. For me, being Town Crier is about community, heritage and giving voice to the town I love."

Deputy Town Crier Chris Giles added: "Working with Bruce and representing Hailsham at the Championship is a privilege. The Town Crier roles may be ceremonial today, but it still plays an important part in connecting people and adding a sense of occasion to community life. I'm excited to take part and proud to help put Hailsham in the spotlight."

The Town Crier is also available to 'cry' at a wide variety of events, from official shop openings and school fetes to charity fundraisers, local festivals and processions.

For enquiries and booking requests, please contact David Saxby (Hailsham Town Council) on 01323 841702 or email [email protected].