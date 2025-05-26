Hailsham Town News

VOLUNTEER FOR AN HOUR a week and help grow food for local people in Hailsham.

Be part of a team looking after a small vegetable patch in the town centre, meet new people and have fun working together. The vegetables will be free for any passers by to pick and local people who use Hailsham Foodbank will be encouraged to go and pick what they need. Experienced or inexperienced gardeners please get in touch to find out more on 07473 349332 or call Andi at hailsham.foodbank.org.uk.

THE VILLAGES MUSIC FESTIVAL will be taking place across the villages of Laughton, Ripe and Chalvington between 28 June and 5 July. Organisers are looking forward to welcoming you to the villages for the 7th Villages Music Festival with a varied and exciting programme of events lined up including La Boheme, The Mistral Woodwind Quartet, Cream Teas & Guitars, Music: What is the Future? panel, The Andy Williams Trio (jazz), Joanna MacGregor (piano recital), Handel's Dixit Dominus (choir). For full details, including ticket purchasing options, visit the website at https://www.villagesmusicfestival.org/2025-programme.

NON-PROFIT-MAKING ORGANISATIONS, including community groups, voluntary associations, sports clubs and registered charities within Hailsham are invited to publicise themselves free of charge on the Town Council website and public notice boards. If you would like to know more visit the Town Council website at https://www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk.

Hailsham Heritage Centre focus on current and past Hailsham Schools

HAILSHAM HISTORICAL & NATURAL HISTORY SOCIETY next meets on Wednesday 4 June at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30 start. Tony Harris will be presenting Titanic – the Ship that Never Sank. Due to the popularity of this speaker, this is a closed members only event and is already fully subscribed. There will be no walk-in seats available. The May meeting saw Andy Saunders talking about the Doodlebugs over Hailsham 1939-1945, where 98 members and 19 guests attended. The launch of the V1 flying bombs, or doodlebugs as they became known, took place on 13 June 1944. Each one carried 1 ton of explosives, had a range of 160 miles and a speed of 400mph. 10,492 were launched from Northern France, in fact there is still a V1 launch site inland from Dieppe, and their target was London Bridge. The attack lasted 80 days. Martello towers were used to spot them as they crossed the Channel and airfields with fighter planes along the south coast were on alert 24/7, Friston airfield and Hastings West Hill among them. Barrage balloons brought down over 200 and 1,847 were destroyed by fighter planes. The V1’s had a gyroscope mechanism on-board for balance, so fighter planes aimed to tip the wings over into fields before they could reach London. No V1 came down in Hailsham, but there was one that landed in Battle Road. Two planes collided over Hooe both chasing the same V1. George McKinley was killed shooting down a V1 over Newhaven and has a road named after him. At Friston airfield a one wing plane returned from Calais after destroying a V1 launch site. The V1 toll in London was 6,184 fatalities, and 17,981 injured. The Hailsham Historical & Natural History Society meet on the first Wednesday of every month at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham, BN27 1BG at 7 for 7.30pm. Access is from Vicarage Field East Car Park (next to Waitrose). If you would like to come along to a meeting, visitors are very welcome to pay £3 on the door. Members attend talks free, and membership is £15 annually, renewable each January. Enquiries: T: 01323 843102, M: 07850 893997, E: [email protected]

HAILSHAM HERITAGE CENTRE MUSEUM was officially reopened for the season by the Mayor, Councillor Paul Holbrook, last Friday. It will be open every Friday and Saturday from 10am to 12.30pm until 25 October. This little museum is an absolute treasure of exhibits and information about your Town and surrounding villages. This season the focus is on Hailsham Schools and has a selection of photographs of the Hailsham School, Boys schools and girls schools, Grovelands and many more with a selection of school furniture, school books and lots more. Come along and see if you can spot any people or items you recognise in the collection. Entry is free but donations would be welcome.

HAILSHAM DISTRICT TWINNING ASSOCIATION was successful in receiving a grant from Hailsham Town Council for £1,500 as part of the Council's Community Grants Scheme. Over £12k has been awarded to a wide range of non-profit organisations, aimed at enhancing facilities, activities, and projects that benefit the residents of Hailsham. Such funds are intended to assist organisations that rely on public donations, fundraising, and volunteers to deliver valuable services to the community. The Twinning Association grant will help towards the costs of organising the Association’s 25th anniversary celebrations this year. Hailsham is twinned with Gournay-en-Bray, a small town in Normandy, France. The original Twinning Charter was signed in Hailsham in October 2000 and was officially renewed in October 2011. Through links with Gournay-en-Bray, the Association organises individual and group exchanges and a number of cultural visits in both directions take place each year. The Association also arranges trips for large or small groups to visit Gournay-en-Bray. Outings include sightseeing, carnivals, music festivals, choral events, sporting and other events. Several social and fundraising events are held throughout the year including quizzes, cream tea afternoons, picnics, cycling trips and more. Association membership costs £10 per person per year and £40 for groups. A full list of recipients of the Community Grants Scheme can be found on the Town Council website. Due to an underspend in the 2025/26 grants budget, a second round of grant applications will commence later this year whereby the remaining £3,784 (with a starting budget of £16,000) will be shared amongst successful applicants. The new deadline for applications will be announced soon.

THE ANNUAL PRINT EXHIBITION organised by Hailsham Photographic Society will take place from Monday 17 to Saturday 22 June. This ever popular summer Exhibition of Prints returns to the Charles Hunt Centre Hailsham from Monday 17 to Saturday 22 June. Entry to the Exhibition is free and is open between the hours of 10am and 4pm each day. Around 150 prints will be on display showcasing the very best work from the Society's Members, covering a wide range of photographic styles and subjects. There is something for everyone to come and enjoy ranging from creative and abstract styles through to stunning landscapes and faraway exotic locations, street photography, portraits and a strong natural history element with something of interest and appeal to everyone. Prints are available to purchase and in addition there will be an opportunity to enter a raffle to win your favourite image from the Exhibition. Everyone is welcome, so with ample free parking available within the Town adjacent to the Charles Hunt Centre itself and refreshments available you can come along and lose yourselves for a moment and enjoying the many wonderful images on display.

Andi Jaffay launches free town veg scheme

PARTIAL HIGH STREET PEDESTRIANISATION is one of the projects up for public consultation along with improved connectivity with a footpath bike trail along the A22. Come along on Wednesday 4 June to share your thoughts on the future of Hailsham for the Neighbourhood Plan. Residents are invited to attend drop-in focus group sessions to comment on these two proposed projects. Consultations sessions are from 10.30am at The Station Youth Centre, Western Road, 1pm at Dippy Doodah's Café on Hailsham High Street and again at Dippy Doodahs at 6.15pm. Hailsham Town Council's Neighbourhood Planning Committee is seeking views from residents on these projects which have been identified in the revised Plan public consultation which was held in February. For further information on the Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan visit Hailshamneighbourhoodplan.co.uk.

HAILSHAM FILM CLUB is delighted to announce that next month's screening of Houdini will be introduced by a special guest: Ray Sparks, Eastbourne's very own Punch and Judy man. Ray is an accomplished magician who has performed magic and occasionally escapology, around the world, making him the perfect person to set the stage for this dazzling biopic. Do not forget, the membership draw rollover currently stands at over £120, plus whatever is added on the nigh, so it is a great evening to come along and see if you can hit the jackpot. The talk starts at 7.15pm followed by the screening at 7.30pm at Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham. All welcome.