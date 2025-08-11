Hailsham Town News

Hailsham Bonfire Society celebrates 20 years

Hailsham Bonfire Society members enjoyed a wonderful evening at Pevensey Bay beach recently celebrating their 20-year anniversary since the society was reformed in 2005. Several members joined in with the event with a fish and chip supper, games and a dip in the sea.

Chairman Bob Sandalls said: "The preparations for our annual bonfire event are already well underway so to take some time out to enjoy an afternoon like this before the season gets here was great. It was good to involve our younger members in the Society too."

Since reforming in 2005 the society has raised in excess of £15,000 from street collections for selected local charities. Bob continued: "For as long as I can remember I have always enjoyed Hailsham Bonfire so to now be involved and to be celebrating our 20 years is great.

Jo Salmons, Bob Salmons HBS Chairman, Phil & Chris Packham and all members of HBS

"Our procession and fireworks are planned to be bigger and better than ever this year so you don’t want to miss it."

The main event is on Saturday, October 18 with a torchlight procession and spectacular firework display. If you want to find out more follow Hailsham Bonfire Society on Facebook or if you would like to find out how you can get more involved contact Helen who deals with membership on [email protected].

FREE KARATE LESSONS are offered by CMA Karate during the summer holidays for children aged 6 and over including youths and adults. Children are on Friday evenings at 6pm, youths and adults from 7pm at Hailsham Leisure Centre on August 15 and 29. For more information visit www.cmakarate.co.uk or just turn up and train.

TOWN FARM RESIDENTS are invited to a Wealden District Council outreach event on Monday, August 18 from 10am to 2pm at the Hailsham Family Hub at Hailsham East Community Centre. Advice will be offered on financial support and signposting, plus there will be staff available to discuss issues and opportunities on Town Farm.

HAILSHAM PAVILION OPEN MORNING includes tours, live music, treasure hunt and lots more at the Hailsham Pavilion, George Street on Saturday, August 16 from 10am to 12 noon. Throughout the morning there will be live music from the Rolling Seas, a walking treasure hunt and tours of the projection room. All welcome.

HAILSHAM SUMMER FUN DAY at the Hailsham Family Hub, Vega Close, Hailsham BN27 2JZ is on August 28 from 10am to 12 noon. There will be a free lunch and some special guests, so plenty to look forward to. Email [email protected] if you are going along so that they know how many to cook for. It is free.

HOLIDAY HEDGEHOGS CRAFT WORKSHOP is at Gallery North, 70 High Street, Hailsham on Tuesday, August 26 from 1 to 3.30pm. Learn all about ou hedgehog friends in this creative, fun and educational workshop which is free for ages 4 to 11. This is a free school holidays workshop for children. To book at place, email [email protected].

HAILSHAM COMMUNITY LAND TRUST has received £500 from Hailsham Town Council. HCLT plays a pivotal role in addressing local housing challenges by supporting the development of sustainable, low-carbon homes tailored to the needs of people living in the Hailsham parish area. The Trust’s mission is rooted in creating genuinely affordable housing options for local residents, particularly younger families and working-age individuals.

Over the next three years, the Trust aims to construct or acquire a modest number of homes in line with its core objectives, which include: Offering affordable rental homes and options for shared equity, self-build, or self-finish, supporting younger families and single people in need of accessible housing and promoting energy-efficient homes with low carbon footprints and sustainable technologies to reduce long-term living costs.

The money will be used to promote its aims, membership and engagement with Hailsham residents. HCLT is also fundraising through quizzes in October and next February and a Lego event. To learn more about Hailsham Community Land Trust and its ongoing work, visit: https://www.hailshamclt.co.uk

HAILSHAM CEMETARY WARDENS are Town councillors Anne Marie Ricketts and Anne Blake-Coggins. They are acting as ambassadors for the cemetery in Ersham Road and work closely with the Cemetery Superintendent and Burials Officer, attending the cemetery regularly to recommend any additional maintenance required at the site. Improvement works completed so far are refurbishment of the Old Garden of Remembrance, including pollarding trees and removing overgrown hedges for more light and to alleviate heavy leaf drop.

Further planting and a new footpath was laid, releasing up to 100 new ashes burial plots. They have also overseen the New Garden of Remembrance, re-laying paving slabs, installing a new weed membrane, new gravel and improving cemetery footpaths with the intention to overlay all the paths with tarmac for visitor safety. In the Old chapel, re-roofing with new slate tiles, guttering and leadwork, the doors were replaced with ones hand-made from oak by a local craftsman with the original door hinges and handles restored.

A refurb of the public toilets included a complete upgrade of the interior of the building, tile repairs, replacement of soffits, gutters and down-pipes. The toilet is fully accessible for disabled users. This work was paid for through the Town Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds. Future plans include refurbishment of an unused small building on site to be converted into a waiting room, the introduction of a Book of Remembrance.

Grass cutting is now done by council works staff. Hailsham Cemetery is generally open from ‘dawn until dusk.’ If you are intending to visit and wish to enquire about where a particular burial plot is, please call the Burials Officer on 01323 841702 (9am-4pm, Monday to Friday), who will be happy to assist.

HEMPSTEAD LANE BUS STOPS have temporarily changed due to the closure of Hempstead Lane to traffic for the next few weeks. Bus services are being temporarily diverted, and the two bus shelters located in Anglesey Avenue will be suspended for the duration of the roadworks. Stagecoach Buses temporary bus stops to minimise disruption to local passengers, are located outside number 154, London Road and opposite near No. 205.

These temporary stops offer improved access for some residents, with a connecting footpath leading towards Anglesey Avenue via Stroma Gardens and Medway. Other bus stops along London Road remain unaffected and fully operational. Signs have been placed at the Anglesey Avenue bus shelters to direct residents to the new stop locations. Residents are encouraged to share this information with neighbours and friends.

A MOBILITY HUB-STYLE BUS shelter has been installed in the town centre at Vicarage Field. This has been funded by a grant via the County Council from the Department of Transport. It provides better shelter, digital screen updates on bus times and is inclusive and environmentally aware.

STAND PROUD IN HAILSHAM was held last month at the White Hart, Horsebridge. More than 300 people came along during the event which was a great success. Visitors came from the public in the main, but also from inclusive organisations throughout East Sussex, including groups from Heathfield youth services, Eastbourne and Hastings, as well as a local group from Hailsham. Improvements to safety and convenience were made this year and much entertainment was provided with a watershed of 7pm. They are already planning the 2026 event for June.

HAILSHAM FORWARD was founded over a decade ago and will now become Wealden Forward. The Group are looking to improve the local sports facilities, focus on the Hailsham BID and create a new health centre.

ST WILFRID’S HOSPICE will benefit from funds raised by R Butler & sons, funeral director in Hailsham who are helping to raise funds by having a Guess the Name of the Panda. If you wish to help raise funds tickets are £1 a go and you can drop into their office at 5 Station Road, Hailsham.