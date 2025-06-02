Hailsham Youth Club helps Cuckoo Fields blossom

Barratt Homes recently welcomed Hailsham Youth Service to its Cuckoo Fields development in Hailsham to spread seed bombs and plant herbs in its Pollinator Education Station, with environmental charity Sussex Green Living.

According to WWF’s Living Planet, 73% of the UK’s wildlife population has declined since 1970. To boost local biodiversity, the group worked with Sussex Green Living to install the station on the development, which will provide a safe haven for pollinator species including bees and butterflies.

Led by Carrie Cort, Founder and CEO of Sussex Green Living, the activities educated young people from Hailsham Youth Service about the role of wildflowers and planting in providing nectar and shelter for insects and how they can support local species.

Earlier this year, the Southern Counties division announced its partnership with Sussex Green Living, a multi-award-winning charity that educates and provides community facilities and initiatives that have a positive impact on the planet.

Andy Joyes, Hailsham Youth Service Manager, commented: “Sussex Green Living brought to life the impact we all have on our environment and how important pollinators are. It was inspiring to see our young people listen so actively and get involved, and we now have some fantastic takeaways which we will implement during our future youth centre meetings.”

Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “As a new community group in the area, it was a pleasure to welcome Hailsham Youth Service to Cuckoo Fields to take part in this activity with our long term partner Sussex Green Living. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting local biodiversity and educating young people about the environment, and we are proud to have another Pollinator Station in place at our development.”

Carrie Cort, CEO at Sussex Green Living, commented: “Running educational workshops is important for young people to get outside and enjoy the natural world. It is crucial for their mental and physical wellbeing, and we know that you have to love something to want to protect it. The Pollinator Education Stations not only provide a safe haven and food source for pollinators, but the educational plaque shares action we can take to reduce our impact on the environment.”