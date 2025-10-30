Halloween crafting at Stone Cross care home
The residents started having great fun and laughter trying to make pumpkins out of pipe cleaners which was a little fiddley and they opted for different colours and not just the traditional orange.
This was followed up with some flower arranging in mini pumpkins. They started with carving and used greens from our beautiful gardens alongside roses, carnations and hydrangea. The residents really enjoyed creating some wonderful designs.
Emma Rich-Spice, General Manager at Sycamore Grove said: “Our residents love taking part in arts and crafts and we are so lucky that one of our activities team is a trained florist. We now have some lovely decorations around the home for everyone to enjoy.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Sycamore Grove is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides residential care, dementia care and respite care.