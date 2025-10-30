Halloween crafting at Stone Cross care home

By Eva Davies
Contributor
Published 30th Oct 2025, 08:28 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 08:56 GMT
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
Staff and residents at Sycamore Grove in Stone Cross have been getting crafty this week in time for Halloween.

The residents started having great fun and laughter trying to make pumpkins out of pipe cleaners which was a little fiddley and they opted for different colours and not just the traditional orange.

Most Popular

This was followed up with some flower arranging in mini pumpkins. They started with carving and used greens from our beautiful gardens alongside roses, carnations and hydrangea. The residents really enjoyed creating some wonderful designs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emma Rich-Spice, General Manager at Sycamore Grove said: “Our residents love taking part in arts and crafts and we are so lucky that one of our activities team is a trained florist. We now have some lovely decorations around the home for everyone to enjoy.”

Pipe cleaner pumpkinsplaceholder image
Pipe cleaner pumpkins

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Sycamore Grove is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides residential care, dementia care and respite care.

Related topics:Stone Cross
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice