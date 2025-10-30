Halloween crafting at Stone Cross care home

Staff and residents at Sycamore Grove in Stone Cross have been getting crafty this week in time for Halloween.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The residents started having great fun and laughter trying to make pumpkins out of pipe cleaners which was a little fiddley and they opted for different colours and not just the traditional orange.

This was followed up with some flower arranging in mini pumpkins. They started with carving and used greens from our beautiful gardens alongside roses, carnations and hydrangea. The residents really enjoyed creating some wonderful designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Rich-Spice, General Manager at Sycamore Grove said: “Our residents love taking part in arts and crafts and we are so lucky that one of our activities team is a trained florist. We now have some lovely decorations around the home for everyone to enjoy.”

Pipe cleaner pumpkins

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Sycamore Grove is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides residential care, dementia care and respite care.