Haskins Roundstone donates over £8,000 to Turning Tides

Haskins Roundstone raised over £8,000 for Turning Tides, the centre's charity of the year in 2024. The Roundstone team organised fundraising initiatives throughout the year, including a dedicated centre wishing well, a Christmas carol evening with Worthing Choir, and a Christmas hamper raffle.

Haskins staff nominated Turning Tides as their chosen charity last year. The local charity supports those experiencing homelessness, providing emergency accommodation, advice, and assistance for those in need.

Nick Joad, General Manager at Haskins Roundstone, said: “Our team felt strongly about supporting Turning Tides after several colleagues nominated them as our charity of the year. Homelessness is such a difficult situation that so many people are affected by, so we wanted to help raise much-needed funding and awareness for such an important cause.

“We are incredibly grateful to our customers for their generosity throughout the year, which helped us surpass our fundraising expectations. We are committed to giving back to our community and will continue this focus by supporting Momentum Children’s Charity as our chosen charity in 2025.”

In addition to fundraising, Haskins Roundstone donated plants for the gardens in Turning Tides' emergency accommodation, along with salad and vegetable plants for the charity’s beneficiaries to plant and nurture before the produce was used in Turning Tides’ kitchens.

Sue Harris, Community Fundraiser at Turning Tides added: “We are extremely grateful to Haskins Roundstone for its outstanding fundraising efforts and support throughout 2024. The staff and customer’s generosity has contributed significantly to our work, helping us provide vital assistance to those in need. The plant donations have brought a valuable sense of calm and comfort to our accommodation spaces, as well as nutritious ingredients for our kitchens. We are truly thankful for their support.”

Please visit www.haskins.co.uk for information on Haskins’ charitable services. For more information about Turning Tides, visit: www.turning-tides.org.uk