Hassocks care home residents embark on a culinary cruise to Denmark

Residents at Furze Field Manor, part of Oyster Care Homes, enjoyed a taste of Denmark this week as part of the home’s popular Culinary Cruise series. The immersive experience took residents on a sensory journey, complete with Danish-inspired activities, language lessons, and an authentic Nordic Christmas feast.

The day kicked off with a lively Danish quiz, sparking curiosity and friendly competition among the residents. Residents also learned a few key Danish phrases, adding a cultural twist to the experience.

The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the specially prepared Danish Christmas meal. Residents enjoyed Flæskesteg, Denmark’s national roast pork dish, renowned for its crispy crackling and succulent flavour.

The experience ended on a sweet note with Risalamande, a classic Danish Christmas dessert of creamy rice pudding, whipped cream, and crunchy almonds, all served with a tangy cherry sauce.

Wendy Peacock, General Manager at Furze Field Manor, said:

"Our Culinary Cruises are all about bringing culture, flavour, and fun to our residents. The Denmark experience was a wonderful opportunity for everyone to try something new, learn about Danish traditions, and share a special meal together.

"Seeing the smiles and hearing the laughter during the Danish quiz was a true highlight.

"We’re always looking for creative ways to engage our residents, and this was definitely a standout moment.

"We can’t wait for our next destination!"

The Culinary Cruise initiative at Furze Field Manor is designed to bring global culture into the heart of the home.

Each month, residents "visit" a new country through food, music, and cultural activities. By bringing the tastes, sounds, and traditions of different countries into the home, residents stay connected to the wider world while also enjoying the sensory and social benefits of shared experiences.

For more information about Furze Field Manor care home, visit: https://oystercarehomes.co.uk/care-homes/furze-field-manor/