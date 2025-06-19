Hastings mechanics to take on 1200-mile charity bike ride

Local garages ride through Europe to raise money for prostate cancer

14 like minded mechanics from 4 different local garages are travelling over 1200 miles all on motorbikes for Charity against the elements to raise money for #prostatecancer, visiting the racetracks on route through France , Belgium , Holland and Germany .

Staff and friends from Hastings Motor Care, Taylor’s Automotive, MJG Autos’s in Hastings and Adams MOT Centre in Bexhill will be leaving on the Friday and we would love you to donate to a very worthy cause which we hope no one needs the services of.