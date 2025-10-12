Hastings Weather - 4th to 10th October

Storm Amy began the week with wind recorded at force 7, but high pressure soon reasserted itself and the week included days of force 0 (‘Calm’), making for a quiet week of weather with no rain, albeit with a fair amount of cloud.

The highest temperature was 17.9°C on the 6th, with an average maximum of 16.6°C. The lowest temperature was 9.5°C, also on the 6th. The average minimum was 11.3°C.

Despite much cloud during the week, a total of 31.5 hours of sunshine was recorded by the volunteers on the team, with an average of 4.5 hours over the week.

Sea temperature continues to fall, with an average of 14.6°C measured from the Hastings Pier.