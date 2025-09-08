Hat maker and hope giver: Chichester milliner uses her business platform to champion local women
Leigh has been named Patron of My Sisters’ House Women’s Centre, a West Sussex charity that offers vital support to hundreds of women every year. For Leigh, the role strikes a deeply personal chord. She has faced her own share of difficult times but says she was fortunate to have friends who stood firmly by her side, a lifeline many women simply do not have.
“I’ve been through some very tough times in my life; times when I didn’t know where to start again. I was lucky enough to have incredible friends who stood by me, but I know many women don’t have that support. My Sisters’ House is there for those women, and that’s why this role matters so much to me.”
The charity, which works across Chichester, Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, Selsey and beyond, offers both practical help and emotional support to women facing domestic abuse, financial struggles, or poor mental health.
Leigh says her new role is also about sending a message to other entrepreneurs.
“Every day, my work in millinery is about creating something beautiful for life’s special moments. But I also know there’s another side to life that’s far from glamorous. As a local businesswoman, I have the ability and I believe the responsibility — to use my position to give something back.”
Already, Leigh has begun to use her business network to rally support.
“Through my network of local entrepreneurs, we’re already pulling together fundraising events where other business owners are stepping up to help. It’s amazing to see how we can work together to support women and children in our community.”
And her message is clear: she wants others to join her.
“We’re planning events, collecting donations, and bringing local businesses together to make a real difference. You can follow all the latest updates on my blog at laylaleigh.co.uk/blog, and if you or your business would like to get involved, you can reach me directly via laylaleigh.co.uk/contact.”
With her trademark flair and determination, Leigh Johnson is proving that the power of creativity doesn’t stop at the hat stand, it can be a lifeline.