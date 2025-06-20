Haywards Heath celebrates local carers with a day of pampering and thanks

Yesterday, Haywards Heath Town Council proudly hosted a special Carer’s Event to celebrate and support local carers. Held on Thursday 19th June, the event welcomed 20 dedicated carers from Haywards Heath and surrounding villages, offering them a well-deserved day of relaxation, recognition, and appreciation.

A carer is anyone, of any age, who provides unpaid care and support to a family member, friend, or neighbour who is disabled, has a long-term illness or condition, or requires extra assistance as they grow older. Carers often work tirelessly behind the scenes, and this event aimed to shine a light on their vital contributions and give something back.

The day was filled with wellness activities and creative workshops, including:

Reflexology Taster Sessions by Dervla Goldie of Reflexology Solace.

Indian Head and Holistic Massages by Di Laker of Fullilove Wellness.

Reiki Treatments with Sara from The Simon Wellbeing Centre.

Chair-Based Massages by Phoebe of Be Beautiful by Phoebe.

Planting Activity led by Sylvia Harris of the Haywards Heath Horticultural Society and Haywards Heath in Bloom, where carers created and took home their own plant pots.

Glass Jar Decorating with Jay and Lorraine from Care UK’s Martlets Manor.

Allison Bennett, MP for Mid Sussex, taking part in the planting activity at the Haywards Heath Carers Event

A number of local organisations also attended to provide information and support, including MSX Wellbeing, Age UK Haywards Heath, Cuckfield Stroke Club, Carers Health Team, Haywards Heath Library, PATeam, Tu Vida, Carers Support, St Peter & St James Hospice, and Grove Gardens.

To celebrate and speak with the carers, in attendance was also Alison Bennett, MP for Mid Sussex, and Cllrs Duncan Pascoe and Adbul Bashar, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Haywards Heath. Cllr Bashar commented: “It was an honour to attend this year’s Carers Event. The carers work tirelessly to look after and care for their loved ones, and this event was a chance for them to focus upon themselves. A day of treats and pampering is a small thank you for all that they do.”

Haywards Heath Town Council would like to extend their thanks to P&S Gallagher’s for sponsoring the food, and Glendale for generously donating plants for the planting activity. Thank you to all the organisations and carers who joined the celebrations.