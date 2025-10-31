Haywards Heath performing arts teacher wins prestigious award

Nicky Tingley, Vice Principle of PQA Haywards Heath

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Haywards Heath is celebrating this month as one of its teachers has been honoured at the academy’s annual national awards.

Nicky Tingley, Vice Principal at PQA Haywards Heath, was chosen from more than 1,200 PQA teachers nationwide as part of the annual celebration, which recognises excellence, creativity, and dedication to young people.

Nicky won the Community Award, and since the academy’s opening in September 2023, has made an exceptional impact. As a dedicated Vice Principal, she devotes her time to ensure that every child, family and team member feels supported and valued.

Florence Tingley, Principal at PQA Haywards Heath says, “I am so pleased that Nicky has been recognised nationally for all the amazing work that she has been doing over the past few years.Nicky is truly the heart and soul of PQA Haywards Heath, playing an instrumental role in the growth, success, and the warm, welcoming atmosphere it has become known for.”

Nicky says, “I am honoured to receive this award! Working with such wonderful young people week-in-week-out makes my role as Vice Principal so worthwhile. Watching them grow in confidence and self-esteem in such a supporting and creative environment brings me so much joy and pleasure in all that I do at the academy.”

Florence alongside Nicky, and their team, are dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive space where young people are encouraged to be themselves andshine whilst learning the latest techniques in performing arts.

Performing arts isn’t just about singing and dancing, there are also opportunities for all young people to explore comedy, story writing, TV and filmmaking. For those interested in booking a child in for a free session at the Haywards Heath, please visit the PQA website at https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/haywards-heath/