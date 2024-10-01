Hearts and Minds charity walk success
On Sunday 29th September, Lifeways Group who are a specialist residential service, supporting autistic adults with coexisting health conditions in Peacehaven rallied together with the local community to walk 20K from Peacehaven to The i360 and return to raise money and awareness for The British Heart Foundation.
The date was specially selected to coincide with World Heart Day which highlights the dangers linked to cardiovascular disease and the importance of keeping your heart healthy through exercise and a healthy diet.
The Lifeways team, together with members of the community and The Mayor of Telscombe Town Council, battled the winds to walk the coastal route to the beach i360 in Hove, where a complimentary rest stop was provided by British Airways i360
The event was a great success and donations are still rolling in for this worthy cause.
