Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News
Hellingly Parish Council are looking at the opportunity to create much needed parking, the creation of an all-weather activity surface and drainage improvement of the grass sports areas. This first phase of works will improve the access and safety of the facility by those visiting by grounds. It will also extend the time that the various playing areas can be accessed during the wetter months. Further phases of works will look to extend a path around the grounds and improve the equipment and surface of the existing playpark. The Parish Council is working closely with Hellingly Sports Club, who manage the Club House on the recreation ground. The improvements to the grounds will increase the use and demand for the Club House facilities. This means that the Sports Club are now considering the improvements to the toilet and changing facilities to ensure a joined up solution is implemented for the users of this community facility. Rugby, mini rugby, cricket, junior football, walking football, American football and bowls are regular users of the grounds and form the sections within the Sports Club. It is hoped that the improved facilities will continue to attract more groups to the Sports Club and expand the activities open to the community. Whilst some funds have been earmarked for the improvements, the timescale for delivery remains heavily reliant on the successful application for grants.
HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL has been quite busy recently installing drainage and a new patio area for the Cricket Pavilion at the Country Park, which is perfect for the Cricketers Cafe at Roebuck Park. They have also been creating insect hotels around the Country Park to encourage wildlife and building a compost heap beside the bat house. They have also spent time decorating a Christmas Tree for the Hellingly Christmas Tree festival at Hellingly Church as well as collecting food, toys and warm clothes donations for Hailsham and Hellingly Foodbanks and the Ukraines. They are still collecting up until 17 December and are asking you to please donate if you can. The PC is also raising money for the Foodbank by raffling an amazing hamper kindly donated by Wine Warehouse. Please contact the office at the Hellingly Hub for your tickets. The PC has also launched its new website www.hellingly-pc.gov.uk. Take a look and if you want to make a booking for the Hub, click on the Community Hub tab on the home page.