Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

LOWER HORSEBRIDGE RECREATION GROUND project to improve the facilities has continued to develop over the last 6 months.

Hellingly Parish Council are looking at the opportunity to create much needed parking, the creation of an all-weather activity surface and drainage improvement of the grass sports areas. This first phase of works will improve the access and safety of the facility by those visiting by grounds. It will also extend the time that the various playing areas can be accessed during the wetter months. Further phases of works will look to extend a path around the grounds and improve the equipment and surface of the existing playpark. The Parish Council is working closely with Hellingly Sports Club, who manage the Club House on the recreation ground. The improvements to the grounds will increase the use and demand for the Club House facilities. This means that the Sports Club are now considering the improvements to the toilet and changing facilities to ensure a joined up solution is implemented for the users of this community facility. Rugby, mini rugby, cricket, junior football, walking football, American football and bowls are regular users of the grounds and form the sections within the Sports Club. It is hoped that the improved facilities will continue to attract more groups to the Sports Club and expand the activities open to the community. Whilst some funds have been earmarked for the improvements, the timescale for delivery remains heavily reliant on the successful application for grants.