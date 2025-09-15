Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

A HALLOWEEN CRAFT DAY with kids activity sessions is taking place on Wednesday 29 October.

HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL OBJECTED to the recent amended planning application for 29 houses for planning application reference WD/2025/1759/MAO Land South of theA271,East of the A22 Lower Horsebridge. Development of up to 29 No Residential dwellings, associated infrastructure including new access junction onto the A271, and open space/green space. The basis for their objections are that the application relates to substantially the same area that was the subject of the recently dismissed planning appeal. Although not within flood zones 2 or 3 on the fluvial flood maps maintained by the Environment Agency, there is abundant local evidence to show that the site for the proposed housing is seriously affected by both ground water and surface water flooding. The proposed development is contrary to saved policies from the Wealden Local Plan 1998 and strategic objectives in the Wealden Core Strategy Plan 2013, which seek to direct new housing to sustainable locations and protect the character of rural areas. The scheme would result in an unacceptable encroachment into the countryside, adversely affecting the rural character and setting of the River Cuckmere Wildlife corridor, Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham and Hellingly, in conflict with both local and neighbourhood plan policies that prioritise the protection of landscape and local distinctiveness. The location of the site is remote from the local services that are provided primarily in Hailsham and are therefore likely to be accessed primarily by car. An additional access onto the A271 in close proximity to the Boship Roundabout and that is already heavily congested will only add to the present congestion. The proposal does not meet the NPPF’s requirements for sustainable development, particularly in terms of location, accessibility to services, and environmental protection. The site lies outside the defined development boundary and is not allocated in any adopted or emerging Local Plan. Given the scale and location, the development is premature pending resolution of strategic housing allocations under the emerging Local Plan. For these reasons, the application is considered contrary to the adopted local planning framework and national policy and accordingly should be refused. For the full objection document, please contact the Clerk at Hellingly Parish Council.