Henry Adams and Chichester Festival Theatre launch World Book Day competition for local schools

Henry Adams estate agency and Chichester Festival Theatre have teamed up to announce the launch of a special World Book Day competition for children at local Infant, Junior and Primary schools. The competition, to Design a Book Character, aims to encourage creativity and promote sustainability among the younger members of the community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In celebration of World Book Day on 6th March 2025, children are invited to create their favourite book character using a recycled cardboard tube, other reclaimed materials, and anything found at home.

This eco-friendly challenge aims to inspire young creatives while promoting the joys of reading in a fun and engaging way. As well as the traditional Lego book prizes from Henry Adams for all the winners, this year Chichester Festival Theatre is offering a special prize for the two ultimate winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall winner in the age 3 to 7 category will receive a family ticket for four to see the Christmas production of ‘The Three Little Pigs’ at the Minerva Theatre. The winner in the age 7+ category will receive a family ticket for four to Chichester Festival Youth Theatre’s Christmas production of Matt Haig’s ‘A Boy Called Christmas’ in the Festival Theatre. There will also be a treat of ice creams during the interval.

Charlotte Stroud of Chichester Festival Theatre, said, “We’re pleased to be able to welcome the lucky winners to enjoy our Christmas shows this year – which are both based on books!”

Children taking part in this year’s World Book Day competition should bring their labelled entries into their school or drop them off at their local Henry Adams office to receive a sweet treat as a reward.

Dee Tickner, Community Liaison Coordinator at Henry Adams, said, “Our local children always inspire us with their imagination and creativity, so we’re really looking forward to seeing what they come up with for this World Book Day celebration. Good luck to everyone taking part, and a huge thank you to our local schools for their support of the challenge too. The enthusiasm we’ve already seen suggests that this could be the best year of entries yet!”

Charlotte Stroud, CFT Senior Development Manager, added, “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Henry Adams on this exciting World Book Day competition. At CFT we love sharing celebrated stories on our stages for audiences of all ages to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reading is a fantastic way to inspire the next generation, and what better way to kick-start a love of stories and hopefully theatre too,” said Charlotte. “We’re pleased to be able to welcome the lucky winners to enjoy our Christmas shows this year – which are both based on books!”

The Henry Adams and Chichester Festival Theatre's new World Book Day competition is now underway with prizes and theatre tickets for the winners

Parents and carers are encouraged to share their children’s designs on social media, tagging Henry Adams so that the company can share photos of the entry with their thousands of followers. Winners will be announced during prize-giving assemblies at each school in March and the overall winners will be announced by the end of March.