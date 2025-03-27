Henry Adams sponsors Chichester950

Henry Adams is proud to support Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary celebrations that will mark nearly a millennium of history in the city. Festivities for this special milestone will bring the community together with a host of cultural and historical events throughout the year.

Officially launched on 14th February, Chichester950 features an exciting and varied schedule of exhibitions, events and concerts to highlight the Cathedral’s rich and enduring heritage. Celebrations will culminate with a spectacular light show in October.

One of the key highlights of the season is the ‘Religion, Rebellion & Reformation’ exhibition. Featuring nine remarkable objects from across East and West Sussex, each representing a century of history, the exhibition explores the profound impact of Christian faith on the Cathedral and the wider community. The exhibition is now open and will run until 15th November 2025.

Music will also play a central role in Chichester950 to reflect the Cathedral’s musical heritage. A special concert on Saturday, 17th May, will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein’s ‘Chichester Psalms’. Later in the year, on Saturday 11th October, composer & conductor Sir John Rutter will host a candlelit concert in the Cathedral’s ancient Nave.

Among the many community-focused events will be TrinityFest on the Green on Sunday 15th June, a lively celebration marking the Feast of the Holy Trinity, to which the Cathedral is dedicated.

The grand finale of Chichester950 centres on October half-term, from 24th to 31st October, with an awe-inspiring light and sound installation. The displays will transform the Cathedral, bringing its 950-year history to life in a spectacular display.

Nick Van Klaveren, director of Henry Adams, said, “Congratulations to Chichester Cathedral on this incredible milestone of 950 years! As partners with the Diocese of Chichester Cathedral, Henry Adams plays a role in looking after their residential lettings, so it’s fantastic to build on our close relationship by supporting their anniversary celebrations.

“Henry Adams was founded in Chichester and many of our services are based here in the city, including land, planning, fine art auctions, and new homes. This is a great opportunity to show our support for the Cathedral that sits at the heart of both the city and the community.

“Personally speaking, I’m looking forward to visiting the exhibition, which is expected to attract thousands of people, as well as attending some of the live music events. There will be so much to celebrate through the whole year and we’re proud to be involved.”

Tickets for events in the first half of 2025 are now on sale. To explore the full programme and stay up to date with Chichester950, visit www.chichester950.org.uk and sign up for the e-newsletter.