Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Edinburgh, visits Plumpton College

Plumpton College was proud to host a landmark event on Friday 4th July in the presence of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh, welcoming world-renowned regenerative farming pioneer Gabe Brown to East Sussex for an evening of inspiration, education, and hope for the future of farming.

The sold-out event, held in the heart of the South Downs, brought together more than 250 attendees, including students, young farmers, local landowners, and members of the rural community. Organised by East Sussex regenerative farmers Elizabeth Buchanan and Leysa Noble, the evening raised over £10,000 for The Royal Countryside Fund, supporting their work in building resilience across Britain’s rural communities.

The evening featured a keynote presentation from Gabe Brown, a North Dakota farmer and global leader in soil health and regenerative practices. Gabe shared how his family’s 6,000-acre operation transformed its productivity and profitability by farming in harmony with nature — regenerating degraded soil, eliminating chemical inputs, and enhancing biodiversity.

After the event, Her Royal Highness met with representatives from the Royal Countryside Fund and Plumpton College staff and students, discussing their studies and aspirations for the future of food and farming.

Principal & CEO Jeremy Kerswell introduces Her Royal Highness to staff and students.

Jeremy Kerswell, Principal of Plumpton College, commented:

“It was an honour to welcome Gabe Brown and Her Royal Highness to the college. This event was a powerful reminder of the vital role education plays in tackling global challenges like climate change, food security and sustainable land use. As a leading land and environment college and a working estate in a rural community, we were thrilled to bring together students, farmers, and changemakers to explore solutions for a better future.”

Elizabeth Buchanan, co-organiser and regenerative farmer, said:

“Gabe has changed the way we farm. He’s shown us how to increase profitability while also restoring our natural world and addressing climate change. Gabe is showing a new way forward that we so desperately need. He brings us hope.”

Leysa Noble, co-organiser and regenerative landowner, added:

“After less than three years of following Gabe’s approach, we’ve seen a remarkable transformation. Where once there was dirt, the soil is recovering and nature is thriving — and so are the cattle grazing the land.”

Keith Halstead, Executive Director of The Royal Countryside Fund, expressed his thanks:

“We’re incredibly grateful to the organisers, attendees, and all involved in the fantastic event at Plumpton College. It was inspiring to hear from Gabe Brown and meet so many farmers passionate about building a more resilient future for British agriculture. The £10,000 raised will directly support farming families through our farm resilience programmes, ensuring the next generation can live and work on the land they love.”

The evening was supported by Regenified UK, the new certification body for regenerative agriculture, recognising producers committed to restoring ecosystems and building a healthier food system.