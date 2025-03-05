Hiba survives war in Sudan and helps others seeking sanctuary

Hiba Giha fled war in Sudan leaving everything behind – arriving in the UK with nothing. She came to Chichester, and through the support of Sanctuary in Chichester, started the bridging course From Adversity to University with three other women seeking asylum or refugee status.

The women took the course, a 12-week module by Becky Edwards at the University of Chichester, while waiting for their claims to be processed – and they said it made them feel productive at a time of worry and uncertainty.

After taking the course, Hiba is now working for Sanctuary of Chichester as an Asylum Dispersal Caseworker, helping to support others who have been through similar experiences.

Here, she shares her story.

Hiba Giha took the bridging course at the University of Chichester

Fleeing war

“When war broke out in Sudan, life as I knew it changed in an instant. The sound of artillery, airstrikes, and gunfire filled the air. Armed militia roamed the streets, and suddenly, even the most basic necessities—electricity, communication, and safety—were gone. In those moments, survival became the only priority.

“With no real plan and nowhere to turn, I did what so many others did—I walked. For 15 hours straight, I moved forward, not knowing where I was going, only that I had to keep moving. Fear and exhaustion blurred my sense of time and self. At some point, I stopped feeling like a person and became just another displaced soul, trying to outrun death. When I finally reached the eastern border, I had no idea what lay ahead, only that I had survived one ordeal and was stepping into another.

“Eventually, I found asylum in the UK, a place I had previously visited on official work trips. While physically safe, the emotional scars of war remained. The experience taught me lessons I never imagined learning—resilience, strength, and self-awareness in ways that only those who have faced war can understand. It strips you down to your core, forcing you to confront who you are when everything is taken away.

“War is not just about destruction; it’s about survival. It’s about witnessing human nature at its worst and, at times, at its best—seeing strangers help each other despite their own suffering, sharing what little they have, offering a hand when no one else would. It changes you forever.

“Now, in the UK, I am slowly rebuilding, finding ways to connect with others who have been through similar hardships. Organisations like Sanctuary in Chichester have provided invaluable support, not just in practical ways but in helping me rediscover my identity beyond the war. Sharing my story has connected me with people who understand, who listen, and who remind me that survival is just the beginning of a new journey.

“For those who have never experienced war, it’s easy to see it as something distant, something happening to “other people.” But war is real, and it can happen to anyone. My journey is a testament to the power of resilience and the human will to survive—even when everything else is lost.”

Bridging course and beyond

“The bridging course at the university was an incredibly valuable opportunity for me. It provided a structured and supportive environment to develop my academic skills, build confidence, and adapt to the UK’s higher education system. The course not only improved my subject knowledge but also helped me understand academic expectations, critical thinking and research methods, which have been essential in my journey.

“The course played a crucial role in preparing me for further studies and professional development. It gave me the confidence to pursue opportunities that I might not have considered before and helped me integrate into academic life more effectively. The skills I gained have been instrumental in my ability to contribute meaningfully to my work and studies.

“I first got involved with Sanctuary in Chichester when I was looking for support and guidance as a newcomer. Their welcoming and inclusive approach made a significant difference in my life, and over time, I started volunteering to help others who were in similar situations. This involvement gradually led to more structured work, where I now play an active role in supporting individuals and advocating for their needs.

“Working with Sanctuary is deeply personal to me because I understand first-hand the challenges faced by those seeking safety and stability. Being able to support others, provide guidance, and help build a sense of community is incredibly rewarding. I believe in the importance of creating a welcoming and inclusive space for people, ensuring they have access to the resources and opportunities they need to rebuild their lives.

“Looking ahead, I hope to continue making a positive impact through my work with Sanctuary and beyond. I am committed to further developing my skills and expertise to better serve the community. In the long term, I aspire to contribute to policy and advocacy efforts that improve support systems for refugees and asylum seekers. I also hope to continue my education and professional growth to maximize my ability to make a meaningful difference.”

Find out more about the 12-week bridging course, From Adversity to University, at: chi.ac.uk/study/undergraduate/from-adversity-to-university/