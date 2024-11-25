High Sheriff of East Sussex visits Children with Cancer Fund (Polegate)

Children with Cancer Fund (Polegate) were honoured to receive a visit on 19th November from the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Lucinda Fraser DL. She gave her time to attend the charity’s office in Willingdon where she was greeted by Chris Downton, Director and Founder of Children with Cancer Fund.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The High Sheriff spent the morning meeting members of staff, volunteers, trustees and patrons of the charity and finding out more about the remarkable work they are doing in supporting children with cancer and their families in East Sussex, Brighton and Hove.

The High Sheriff was keen to hear about the personal experiences of those affected by childhood cancer and expressed her admiration for all that the charity has achieved in the 26 years since it was founded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local community and charity volunteers pulled together for this special occasion to provide a delicious spread of cakes and bakes to be enjoyed. The visit was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended, and the support of the High Sheriff was greatly appreciated.

To find out more about Children with Cancer Fund (Polegate) and how they are supporting families please visit: www.childrenwithcancerfund.org.uk