High Sheriff of East Sussex visits Children with Cancer Fund (Polegate)
The High Sheriff spent the morning meeting members of staff, volunteers, trustees and patrons of the charity and finding out more about the remarkable work they are doing in supporting children with cancer and their families in East Sussex, Brighton and Hove.
The High Sheriff was keen to hear about the personal experiences of those affected by childhood cancer and expressed her admiration for all that the charity has achieved in the 26 years since it was founded.
The local community and charity volunteers pulled together for this special occasion to provide a delicious spread of cakes and bakes to be enjoyed. The visit was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended, and the support of the High Sheriff was greatly appreciated.
To find out more about Children with Cancer Fund (Polegate) and how they are supporting families please visit: www.childrenwithcancerfund.org.uk