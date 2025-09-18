High Sheriff of West Sussex praises Coroner’s Service and calls for new volunteers

The High Sheriff of West Sussex recently visited the Coroner’s Court in Horsham to learn more about the vital work of the West Sussex and Brighton & Hove Coroner’s Service and the support service provided by volunteers to those attending inquests.

During the visit, the High Sheriff met with Penelope Schofield, Senior Coroner for West Sussex and Brighton & Hove, and her colleagues, taking the opportunity to thank them for their dedication and professionalism.

The role of a coroner is a long-established part of English law - the office was established in the 12th century by Richard I and the name itself is derived from the same source as crown.

Today, the coroner’s central duty remains to ensure that, for every death reported, it is clear how the death occurred. Crucially, coroners are not tasked with establishing why a death has taken place – questions of intent or responsibility lie with the police and other agencies. https://www.wsbhcoroner.org

The High Sheriff visits the Coroners' Court and Volonteer Support Service in Horsham and is welcomed by Penny Bennett, The Coroner and Sheila Sparkes.

For families, the inquest process can be an emotional and often bewildering experience.

Dr Fooks met two volunteers, Penny Bennett and Sheila Sparkes, from the Coroners’ Courts Support Service (CCSS) – a registered charity – who have received training so that they can give both emotional and practical support to bereaved families and other witnesses attending inquests.

Penny and Sheila also explained how they are able to offer assistance to Coroners’ Officers when needed, helping to ensure the process runs as smoothly as possible. Both find their role tremendously rewarding.

Speaking after the visit, the High Sheriff said:

“I was greatly impressed by the sensitivity and professionalism shown by Penelope Schofield and her team. Their work gives clarity and dignity to families at some of the most painful moments in their lives. I also want to pay tribute to the Coroners’ Courts Support Service, whose volunteers provide invaluable compassion and guidance to those facing what can be a very distressing experience. On behalf of the people of West Sussex, I extend my heartfelt thanks to all involved in this vital service.”

The CCSS is now looking for new volunteers in West Sussex. The charity is seeking reliable and supportive people with excellent communication skills, a mature and calm outlook, and the ability to empathise with others. Volunteers undergo a period of observation and shadowing, followed by a three-day training course.

A minimum commitment of one day per fortnight (9.00am to 5.00pm) is asked for, with full training, mentoring, and reimbursement of travel expenses provided. The work is deeply rewarding, offering the chance to make a real difference to families and witnesses at a difficult time in their lives.

For those who possess good listening skills and the willingness to support people through a challenging process, volunteering with the CCSS provides a unique opportunity to serve the local community. More details of the CCSS can be found here https://coronerscourtssupportservice.org.uk

The High Sheriff’s visit shone a spotlight on the invaluable work of both the Coroner’s Service and its volunteers – an area of public service that is often unseen, but which matters profoundly to those it touches.