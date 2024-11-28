Historic England funds youth-led history projects in Sussex

Two projects in East Sussex are being funded by Historic England has part of their History in the Making programme.

The aim is to empower under-represented young people to explore and celebrate their local hidden histories, finding original ways to commemorate them. Sharing a total of £261,000, up to £15,000 per project, the programme will fund 21 projects co-created with young people aged 13-25 over 18 months starting in January 2025.

Of the 21 projects two are based in Sussex.

A diverse team of early career young creatives are at the heart of the Platform Panel Project. Led by ExploreTheArch, they’ll be creating new panels for station platforms in St Leonards-on-Sea that respond to local history alongside zines and audio interpretation.

Platform Panel Project in St Leonards

The History of the Place We Call Home will be led by Landport Community Hub. Young people on a council estate on the edge of Lewes want to find out more about a historic building on their estate. Through interviewing older people on the estate, they’ll explore their own history before creating a film and a place marker on the estate celebrating their findings.

The programme aims to improve young people’s wellbeing, from increasing connection to and pride in their local place, to gaining skills and social confidence.

After taking part in History in the Making projects in 2023/24, young people felt more confident, developed new skills and learned something new about their local area. They also met new people and 93% felt motivated to take part in more activities in their local community.

Following an open call out in July, Historic England received nearly 100 applications for the scheme and was guided in the decision-making process by Historic England’s Young Advisers.

These projects will provide new opportunities for young people to discover, engage and connect with their local stories and ensure the history that matters to them is not forgotten. Using different artforms, from art works and murals to immersive walking trails and theatre productions, young people will decide who and what to celebrate and how best to do it.

Amy, a Historic England Young Adviser, said: “It has been so insightful to be a part of the History in the Making from the beginning and now really exciting to see the final funded projects! I’m particularly excited by the range of art forms being covered - from creating an original musical to canal gardening all woven together through the theme of engaging young people in their local history. It is also especially rewarding to see the range of young people from under-represented backgrounds that will be a part of these projects.”

Ellie Djerir, Head of Participation Programmes at Historic England, said: “These new History in the Making projects will reveal fascinating new perspectives and explore forgotten local histories. I’m thrilled to see 21 very different projects across England, all with an emphasis on creativity and local identity.

“These projects help young people to come together, building their sense of pride in their local place and enabling them to gain new skills and confidence. Heritage means something different to every community and I can’t wait to see the creative final place markers produced by these young people.”

Heritage Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “This Government recognises that whilst passion is everywhere, opportunity is not, and we are committed to providing young people with equal chances to develop their skills, regardless of background.

"I am thrilled that Historic England’s History in the Making programme will fund these important projects, to enrich the lives of young people, develop their confidence and unearth history to shape their future. It's also fantastic to see successful projects in Bradford ahead of their year as UK City of Culture in 2025."