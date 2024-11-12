Honouring service and sacrifice across Worthing West

On Sunday morning, I had the privilege to attend Worthing’s Service of Remembrance, laying a wreath on behalf of the community as your Member of Parliament.

The ceremony was a powerful reminder of the debt we owe to those who have served in our armed forces—men and women who have sacrificed so much, and many who gave their lives, so that we may enjoy the freedoms we often take for granted. Being there with residents, families, and veterans was incredibly moving, and I am deeply grateful for everyone who came together to pay tribute.

I extend my sincere thanks to the dedicated volunteers who laid wreaths on my behalf in Angmering, East Preston, Ferring Village, Findon Village, and Kingston – I wish I could have been at all the services across the constituency. It is so reassuring that across Worthing West, we can come together as communities to remember those who fought for the values we hold dear today.

I’d also like to acknowledge the hard work of our Worthing Branch of the Royal British Legion, Worthing Borough Council, our Parish Councils, our Scout groups, and all other organisations that contributed to these remembrance events. It takes a village to ensure that such moments are marked with the respect they deserve, and today was a testament to that shared effort.

In coming together, we honour the past while strengthening our commitment to a future built on peace, respect, and remembrance. Thank you to everyone who took part in this important day. We will remember them.