Horsham nursery expansion sees increase to 250k plants per annum

A family-run commercial nursery has put environmental concerns to the fore as it increases capacity at its Sussex sites to meet growing customer demand.

Tates of Sussex has expanded its plant area at Old Barn Nurseries and Garden Centre at Dial Post, near Horsham. The move means that an additional 20,000 plants can be grown at the site each year for the benefit of customers across the county.

“As part of this development, we've increased the capacity of our rooftop rainwater harvesting systems to sustainably water the plants, further reducing our environmental impact”, says director Benjamin Tate.

When Tates took over the site, adjacent to the A24, in autumn 2019 it was 2.4 acres but the company’s expansion plans have already increased that to three acres. This means that Tates can now grow a staggering 250,000 plants in over 400 varieties at its Dial Post and Hassocks nurseries.

The expanded Old Barn Nursery in Dial Post near Horsham with Director Benjamin Tate (right) and Nursery Manager Michael Esposito.

These plants are sold not only in the company’s four garden centres but are also popular with trade customers and supermarkets alike.

“Customers appreciate the benefits of locally-grown plants from a reputable, local family-run source”, adds Mr Tate. “The plants have already adapted to the local climate as well as being guaranteed free from imported pests and diseases.”

One key benefit that’s becoming ever-more appreciated is the fact that locally-grown plants have far less distance to travel compared to imported options. “This investment supports local jobs, reduces so-called plant miles, and ensures an even greater choice of fresh, healthy plants grown right here in Sussex”, adds Mr Tate.